Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Tue 12 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier League
The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Crystal Palace U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
CHE
CHE
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(H)
0 - 0
NOR
NOR
CHE
CHE
1 - 6
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 0
TOT
TOT
TOT
TOT
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
FUL
FUL
SOU
SOU
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(H)
3 - 4
CHE
CHE
REA
REA
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 3
ARS
ARS
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
9
Position
5
4
Won
6
2
Drawn
4
5
Lost
2
2.36
Average goals scored
2.08
2.27
Average goals conceded
1.50
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City U18
12
9
1
2
27
12
+15
28
2
CHEChelsea U18
12
8
2
2
41
18
+23
26
3
SOUSouthampton U18
12
8
1
3
35
18
+17
25
4
WESWest Ham United U18
12
7
2
3
27
15
+12
23
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
12
6
4
2
25
18
+7
22
6
ARSArsenal U18
14
6
4
4
28
26
+2
22
7
FULFulham U18
12
5
4
3
22
14
+8
19
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
13
5
0
8
24
35
-11
15
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
11
4
2
5
26
25
+1
14
10
ASTAston Villa U18
11
3
2
6
29
34
-5
11
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
12
3
2
7
20
36
-16
11
12
REAReading U18
11
3
1
7
18
22
-4
10
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
12
2
2
8
14
30
-16
8
14
NORNorwich City U18
12
1
1
10
5
38
-33
4