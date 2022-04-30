Skip navigation
Chelsea U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Chelsea U18 Crystal Palace U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 30 Apr 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCobham Training Centre

Chelsea U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Crystal Palace U18
Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Form

WES
WES
1 - 2
(H)
L
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
LEI
LEI
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR
3 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
NOR
NOR
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
TOT
TOT
2 - 7
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Season so far

4
Position
3
4
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
2
Lost
0
3.17
Average goals scored
2.33
1.33
Average goals conceded
1.50
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0