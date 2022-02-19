Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

Crystal Palace U18 Arsenal U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Arsenal U18
Sat 19 Feb 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Crystal Palace U18

Head-To-Head

Arsenal U18
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U18

Form

Arsenal U18
REA
REA
3 - 3
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 3
NOR
NOR
SOU
SOU
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
BIR
BIR
AST
AST
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(A)
3 - 3
SOU
SOU
WES
WES
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(H)
2 - 2
BHA
BHA
WES
WES
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 3
WES
WES
Crystal Palace U18

Season so far

Arsenal U18
3
Position
2
4
Won
4
2
Drawn
2
0
Lost
0
2.33
Average goals scored
2.83
1.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0