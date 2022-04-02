Crystal Palace U18 Aston Villa U18
Palace U18
Aston Villa U18
U18 Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
1
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
Form
REA
3 - 3
(A)
D
W
(H)
5 - 3
BHA
SOU
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
5 - 2
REA
AST
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
2 - 2
CRY
WES
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(A)
4 - 1
FUL
WES
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
10 - 0
NOR
Season so far
3
Position
9
4
Won
2
2
Drawn
1
0
Lost
3
2.33
Average goals scored
3.83
1.50
Average goals conceded
3.17
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0