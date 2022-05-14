Crystal Palace U18 0 Fulham U18 0
Palace U18
Fulham U18
U18 Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
2
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Form
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
NOR
SOU
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
AST
6 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 1
AST
WES
0 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
5 - 0
REA
WES
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
2 - 3
BHA
Season so far
3
Position
4
13
Won
13
4
Drawn
4
5
Lost
5
2.41
Average goals scored
2.09
1.27
Average goals conceded
1.14
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton U18
22
16
2
4
66
31
+35
50
2
WESWest Ham United U18
23
15
4
4
59
25
+34
49
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
22
13
4
5
53
28
+25
43
4
FULFulham U18
22
13
4
5
46
25
+21
43
5
CHEChelsea U18
22
13
3
6
58
37
+21
42
6
LEILeicester City U18
23
12
5
6
43
28
+15
41
7
ARSArsenal U18
23
11
6
6
49
42
+7
39
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
22
9
2
11
51
49
+2
29
9
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
22
9
0
13
45
54
-9
27
10
REAReading U18
22
7
3
12
35
47
-12
24
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
23
7
2
14
34
61
-27
23
12
ASTAston Villa U18
23
5
4
14
41
63
-22
19
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
22
3
4
15
25
62
-37
13
14
NORNorwich City U18
23
2
1
20
17
70
-53
7