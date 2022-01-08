Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Norwich City U18

Crystal Palace U18 Norwich City U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Norwich City U18
Norwich City U18
Sat 08 Jan 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Norwich City U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Crystal Palace U18
Norwich City U18
Crystal Palace U18

Head-To-Head

Norwich City U18
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U18

Form

Norwich City U18
REA
REA
3 - 3
(A)
D
L
(H)
0 - 3
ARS
ARS
SOU
SOU
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
4 - 0
FUL
FUL
AST
AST
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
3 - 1
BHA
BHA
WES
WES
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 3
CHE
CHE
WES
WES
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
10 - 0
AST
AST
Crystal Palace U18

Season so far

Norwich City U18
3
Position
14
4
Won
0
2
Drawn
0
0
Lost
6
2.33
Average goals scored
0.33
1.50
Average goals conceded
4.17
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0