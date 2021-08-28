Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs West Bromwich Albion U18

Crystal Palace U18 3 West Bromwich Albion U18 2

Palace U183
Akinwale22' 39'
Ling90'+4'
West Bromwich Albion U182
Cleary17' 77'
Sat 28 Aug 10:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, West Bromwich Albion U18 2.
90'+4'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Joseph
Ling(12)
Joseph Ling
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, West Bromwich Albion U18 2. Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+3'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion U18. Mark Chidi tries a through ball, but Reyes Cleary is caught offside.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mark Chidi (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
88'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layton Love.
88'

free kick won

Leon Machisa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(16)
on
85'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Ademola Ola-Adebomi is caught offside.
79'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Reyes
Cleary(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 2. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Layton Love.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Alex Williams.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Joseph Ling
Joseph
Ling(12)
on
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Akeel Higgins (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Evan Humphries with a cross.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mackenzie Lamb.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
62'

free kick won

Leon Machisa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Mark Chidi.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
59'

free kick won

Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U18
Samuel
Tobi(7)
off
Akeel
Higgins(15)
on
58'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
57'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Layton Love.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kanye Jobson with a through ball.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ronnie Hollingshead.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
49'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Samuel Tobi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
47'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Evan Humphries (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Samuel Tobi (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'

free kick won

Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

penalty miss

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Reyes Cleary should be disappointed.
43'

penalty won

Penalty West Bromwich Albion U18. Reyes Cleary draws a foul in the penalty area.
39'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a set piece situation.
37'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kayden Rodney tries a through ball, but Maliq Cadogan is caught offside.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a set piece situation.
33'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

free kick won

Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Tobi with a cross.
26'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola following a fast break.
21'

free kick won

Mackenzie Lamb (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
17'

West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U18
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U18
Reyes
Cleary(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
16'

free kick won

Alex Williams (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layton Love.
14'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Maliq Cadogan is caught offside.
11'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
9'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but Jadan Raymond is caught offside.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
5'

free kick won

Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Mackenzie Lamb.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Mackenzie Lamb (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
3'

free kick won

Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
1'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Kalani Barton
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
4
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon86'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
22'
39'
substitution icon76'
10
Jadan Raymond
S
substitution icon69'
7
Maliq Cadogan
S

Substitutes

12
Joseph Ling
substitution icon69'
90'+4'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Cameron Lewis-Brown
15
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon76'
16
Junior Dixon
substitution icon86'

Starting lineup

1
Ronnie Hollingshead
GK
4
Narel Phillips
DF
6
Mark Chidi
DF
5
Leon Machisa
DF
10
Mackenzie Lamb
MF
2
Alex Williams
MF
8
Fenton Heard
MF
3
Evan Humphries
MF
7
Samuel Tobi
S
substitution icon59'
11
Layton Love
S
9
Reyes Cleary
S
17'
77'

Substitutes

12
Archie Oliver
13
Beau Hudd
14
Tobias Hurlock
15
Akeel Higgins
substitution icon59'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

West Bromwich Albion U18
Possession
53%
47%
Shots on target
6
5
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
2
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
0
0
WES
1-3
SOU
NEW
3-0
STO
ARS
2-2
BHA
NOR
1-3
CHE
LEI
2-1
REA
LEE
0-3
MAN
FUL
4-1
AST
BLA
5-2
WOL
BIR
3-2
TOT
MID
4-1
EVE
SUN
2-0
BUR

