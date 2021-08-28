Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, West Bromwich Albion U18 2.
90'+4'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Joseph
Ling(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, West Bromwich Albion U18 2. Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+3'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion U18. Mark Chidi tries a through ball, but Reyes Cleary is caught offside.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mark Chidi (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
88'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layton Love.
88'
free kick won
Leon Machisa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Junior
Dixon(16)
on
85'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Ademola Ola-Adebomi is caught offside.
79'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal
Goal!
Reyes
Cleary(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 2. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Layton Love.
76'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(15)
on
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Alex Williams.
69'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Joseph
Ling(12)
on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Akeel Higgins (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Evan Humphries with a cross.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mackenzie Lamb.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
62'
free kick won
Leon Machisa (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Mark Chidi.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
59'
free kick won
Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
Substitution
Samuel
Tobi(7)
off
Akeel
Higgins(15)
on
58'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
57'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Layton Love.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kanye Jobson with a through ball.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ronnie Hollingshead.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
49'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Samuel Tobi (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
47'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Evan Humphries (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Samuel Tobi (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
free kick won
Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
penalty miss
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Reyes Cleary should be disappointed.
43'
penalty won
Penalty West Bromwich Albion U18. Reyes Cleary draws a foul in the penalty area.
39'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a set piece situation.
37'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kayden Rodney tries a through ball, but Maliq Cadogan is caught offside.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a set piece situation.
33'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
free kick won
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Tobi with a cross.
26'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola following a fast break.
21'
free kick won
Mackenzie Lamb (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
17'
West Bromwich Albion U18 Goal
Goal!
Reyes
Cleary(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, West Bromwich Albion U18 1. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
16'
free kick won
Alex Williams (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layton Love.
14'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Maliq Cadogan is caught offside.
11'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
9'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but Jadan Raymond is caught offside.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola with a cross.
5'
free kick won
Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Mackenzie Lamb.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Mackenzie Lamb (West Bromwich Albion U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
3'
free kick won
Layton Love (West Bromwich Albion U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
1'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
