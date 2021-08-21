Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs West Ham United U18

Crystal Palace U18 2 West Ham United U18 1

Palace U182
Akinwale8'
Cadogan59'
West Ham United U181
Earthy43'
Sat 21 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham

04:26

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1.
90'+7'

free kick won

Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Asher Falase.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sean Tarima.
88'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

Yellow Card

Woods(8)
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Adler Nascimento.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Kalani Barton
Kalani
Barton(2)
off
Cameron Lewis-Brown
Cameron
Lewis-Brown(16)
on
85'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gideon Kodua.
83'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Junior
Robinson(2)
off
Asher
Falase(14)
on
83'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Regan
Clayton(3)
off
Isaac
Evans(12)
on
81'

free kick won

Sean Tarima (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
78'

free kick won

Gideon Kodua (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Lewis Orford tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
76'

free kick won

George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Oliver
Scarles(10)
off
Gideon
Kodua(15)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Tarima.
70'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
69'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(15)
on
64'

free kick won

Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

free kick won

Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Earthy.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
59'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joseph Ling.
59'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
54'

post

George Earthy (West Ham United U18) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sonny Perkins with a cross.
51'

free kick won

Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'

Yellow Card

Rodney(5)
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'

free kick won

Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
43'

West Ham United U18 Goal

West Ham United U18
Goal!
West Ham United U18
George
Earthy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
41'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kayden Rodney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Regan Clayton.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'

miss

Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a corner.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'

Yellow Card

Forbes(6)
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

free kick won

George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

Yellow Card

Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
27'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Clayton.
16'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Junior Robinson tries a through ball, but George Earthy is caught offside.
13'

free kick won

Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Jacob Knightbridge tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
8'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
7'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
4'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
substitution icon87'
5
Kayden Rodney
DF
50'
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon65'
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+6'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon75'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
33'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
59'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
8'

Substitutes

12
James Leonard
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon75'
15
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon65'
16
Cameron Lewis-Brown
substitution icon87'

Starting lineup

1
Jacob Knightbridge
GK
5
Kaelan Casey
DF
4
Sean Tarima
DF
6
Michael Forbes
DF
35'
7
Lewis Orford
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
88'
2
Junior Robinson
MF
substitution icon83'
10
Oliver Scarles
MF
substitution icon76'
3
Regan Clayton
MF
substitution icon83'
9
George Earthy
S
43'
11
Sonny Perkins
S

Substitutes

12
Isaac Evans
substitution icon83'
13
Mason Terry
14
Asher Falase
substitution icon83'
15
Gideon Kodua
substitution icon76'
22
Trialist L
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

West Ham United U18
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
13
Offsides
0
0
WOL
2-2
NEW
TOT
2-7
CHE
REA
0-1
FUL
EVE
1-1
MAN
BHA
0-1
LEI
AST
10-0
NOR
SOU
7-2
BIR
MAN
0-5
LIV
WES
1-3
ARS
NOT
1-0
LEE
BUR
2-2
MID
DER
1-6
BLA
STO
3-0
SUN

