U18s Report: Young Eagles secure back-to-back wins with victory over Hammers
Crystal Palace U18 2 West Ham United U18 1
Palace U182
Akinwale8'
Cadogan59'
West Ham United U181
Earthy43'
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:26Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham04:26Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Hamacademy
- 07:04Crystal Palace 5-1 West Ham | U18 Highlights07:04Crystal Palace 5-1 West Ham | U18 Highlightsposition1
- 05:02Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton Athletic | Women's Highlights
- 05:40West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace U18 Highlights05:40West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace U18 Highlightsmatch highlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1.
90'+7'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Asher Falase.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sean Tarima.
88'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Woods(8)
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Adler Nascimento.
87'
Substitution
Kalani
Barton(2)off
Cameron
Lewis-Brown(16)on
85'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gideon Kodua.
83'
Substitution
Junior
Robinson(2)off
Asher
Falase(14)on
83'
Substitution
Regan
Clayton(3)off
Isaac
Evans(12)on
81'
free kick won
Sean Tarima (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
78'
free kick won
Gideon Kodua (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Lewis Orford tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Oliver
Scarles(10)off
Gideon
Kodua(15)on
75'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Tarima.
70'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
69'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
65'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Adler
Nascimento(15)on
64'
free kick won
Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
free kick won
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Earthy.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
59'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joseph Ling.
59'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
54'
post
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sonny Perkins with a cross.
51'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
Yellow Card
Rodney(5)
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
43'
West Ham United U18 Goal
Goal!
George
Earthy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
41'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kayden Rodney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Regan Clayton.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'
Yellow Card
Forbes(6)
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
Yellow Card
Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
27'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Clayton.
16'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Junior Robinson tries a through ball, but George Earthy is caught offside.
13'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Jacob Knightbridge tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
8'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
7'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
4'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
87'
5
Kayden Rodney
DF
50'
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
65'
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+6'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
75'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
33'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
59'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
8'
Substitutes
12
James Leonard
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
75'
15
Adler Nascimento
65'
16
Cameron Lewis-Brown
87'
Starting lineup
1
Jacob Knightbridge
GK
5
Kaelan Casey
DF
4
Sean Tarima
DF
6
Michael Forbes
DF
35'
7
Lewis Orford
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
88'
2
Junior Robinson
MF
83'
10
Oliver Scarles
MF
76'
3
Regan Clayton
MF
83'
9
George Earthy
S
43'
11
Sonny Perkins
S
Substitutes
12
Isaac Evans
83'
13
Mason Terry
14
Asher Falase
83'
15
Gideon Kodua
76'
22
Trialist L
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
13
Offsides
0
0
WOL
2-2
NEW
TOT
2-7
CHE
REA
0-1
FUL
EVE
1-1
MAN
BHA
0-1
LEI
AST
10-0
NOR
SOU
7-2
BIR
MAN
0-5
LIV
WES
1-3
ARS
NOT
1-0
LEE
BUR
2-2
MID
DER
1-6
BLA
STO
3-0
SUN
- U18s Report: Young Eagles secure back-to-back wins with victory over Hammers
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:26Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham04:26Under 18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Hamacademy
- 07:04Crystal Palace 5-1 West Ham | U18 Highlights07:04Crystal Palace 5-1 West Ham | U18 Highlightsposition1
- 05:02Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton Athletic | Women's Highlights
- 05:40West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace U18 Highlights05:40West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace U18 Highlightsmatch highlights
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
87'
5
Kayden Rodney
DF
50'
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
65'
4
David Ozoh
MF
90'+6'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
75'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
33'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
59'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
8'
Substitutes
12
James Leonard
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
75'
15
Adler Nascimento
65'
16
Cameron Lewis-Brown
87'
Starting lineup
1
Jacob Knightbridge
GK
5
Kaelan Casey
DF
4
Sean Tarima
DF
6
Michael Forbes
DF
35'
7
Lewis Orford
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
88'
2
Junior Robinson
MF
83'
10
Oliver Scarles
MF
76'
3
Regan Clayton
MF
83'
9
George Earthy
S
43'
11
Sonny Perkins
S
Substitutes
12
Isaac Evans
83'
13
Mason Terry
14
Asher Falase
83'
15
Gideon Kodua
76'
22
Trialist L
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
4
6
Shots off target
2
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
13
Offsides
0
0
WOL
2-2
NEW
TOT
2-7
CHE
REA
0-1
FUL
EVE
1-1
MAN
BHA
0-1
LEI
AST
10-0
NOR
SOU
7-2
BIR
MAN
0-5
LIV
WES
1-3
ARS
NOT
1-0
LEE
BUR
2-2
MID
DER
1-6
BLA
STO
3-0
SUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1.
90'+7'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Asher Falase.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sean Tarima.
88'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Woods(8)
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Adler Nascimento.
87'
Substitution
Kalani
Barton(2)off
Cameron
Lewis-Brown(16)on
85'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gideon Kodua.
83'
Substitution
Junior
Robinson(2)off
Asher
Falase(14)on
83'
Substitution
Regan
Clayton(3)off
Isaac
Evans(12)on
81'
free kick won
Sean Tarima (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
78'
free kick won
Gideon Kodua (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Lewis Orford tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Oliver
Scarles(10)off
Gideon
Kodua(15)on
75'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Tarima.
70'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
69'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
65'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Adler
Nascimento(15)on
64'
free kick won
Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
free kick won
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Earthy.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
59'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, West Ham United U18 1. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joseph Ling.
59'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
54'
post
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sonny Perkins with a cross.
51'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
Yellow Card
Rodney(5)
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
43'
West Ham United U18 Goal
Goal!
George
Earthy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 1. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
41'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kayden Rodney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Regan Clayton.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'
Yellow Card
Forbes(6)
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
Yellow Card
Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
27'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Clayton.
16'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Junior Robinson tries a through ball, but George Earthy is caught offside.
13'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Jacob Knightbridge tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
8'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, West Ham United U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
7'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney draws a foul in the penalty area.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
4'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.