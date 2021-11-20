Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Fulham U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Fulham U18 Crystal Palace U18

Fulham U18
Fulham U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 20 Nov 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueMotspur Park

Fulham U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Fulham U18
Crystal Palace U18
Fulham U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Fulham U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
BIR
BIR
0 - 3
(A)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
NOR
NOR
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
WES
WES
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
AST
AST
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
REA
REA
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Fulham U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
1
Position
3
5
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
1
Lost
0
2.67
Average goals scored
2.33
0.83
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0