U18s Report: Akinwale brace inspires young Eagles victory on opening day
Leicester City U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 3
Leicester City U181
Pennant7'
Palace U183
Akinwale42' 45'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+2'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
yellow card
Jesper Kutshienza (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
89'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
free kick won
Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
84'
Substitution
Henry
Cartwright(7)off
Jack
Lewis(15)on
83'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
83'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
80'
goal
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
78'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jamari Lindsay.
72'
free kick won
(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
yellow card
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'
substitution
Substitution, Leicester City U18. Kartell Dawkins replaces Jack Butterfill.
67'
free kick won
Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'
substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney replaces Joseph Ling.
63'
Substitution
Joseph
Ling(8)off
Fionn
Mooney(19)on
63'
Substitution
Adler
Nascimento(11)off
Kayden
Rodney(12)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
57'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from more than 35 yards is too high following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
51'
Yellow Card
Leonard(5)
James Leonard (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
51'
free kick won
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Ling.
47'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+2'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadan Raymond following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'
Yellow Card
Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'
free kick won
Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high.
28'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
yellow card
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
24'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
23'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by James Leonard.
21'
free kick won
Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
post
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
14'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
Leicester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Kian
Pennant(11)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Kalani Barton
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
5
James Leonard
DF
51'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
83'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
34'
63'
4
David Ozoh
MF
11
Adler Nascimento
MF
63'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
35'
42'
45'
Substitutes
12
Kayden Rodney
63'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
83'
15
Freddie Bell
19
Fionn Mooney
63'
Starting lineup
1
Kelechi Chibueze
GK
5
Jamari Lindsay
DF
6
Harvey Godsmark-Ford
DF
4
Ben Grist
DF
3
Joe Wormleighton
MF
2
Jesper Kutshienza
MF
8
Brandon Cover
MF
7
Henry Cartwright
MF
84'
9
Jack Butterfill
S
10
Chris Popov
S
11
Kian Pennant
S
7'
Substitutes
12
Cody Read
13
Arlo Doherty
14
Kartell Dawkins
15
Jack Lewis
84'
16
Abdullah Javid
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
7
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
16
Offsides
0
0
WES
3-1
REA
SUN
0-1
WOL
NOR
0-2
SOU
LIV
5-3
STO
FUL
4-2
TOT
MAN
3-0
MAN
LEE
2-1
EVE
CHE
5-2
WES
ARS
5-3
AST
MID
0-3
DER
NEW
3-8
BUR
BIR
2-3
BHA
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+2'
free kick won
Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
yellow card
Jesper Kutshienza (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
89'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
free kick won
Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
84'
Substitution
Henry
Cartwright(7)off
Jack
Lewis(15)on
83'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)on
83'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
80'
goal
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
78'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jamari Lindsay.
72'
free kick won
(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
yellow card
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'
substitution
Substitution, Leicester City U18. Kartell Dawkins replaces Jack Butterfill.
67'
free kick won
Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'
substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney replaces Joseph Ling.
63'
Substitution
Joseph
Ling(8)off
Fionn
Mooney(19)on
63'
Substitution
Adler
Nascimento(11)off
Kayden
Rodney(12)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
57'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from more than 35 yards is too high following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
51'
Yellow Card
Leonard(5)
James Leonard (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
51'
free kick won
Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Ling.
47'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+2'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadan Raymond following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'
Yellow Card
Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'
free kick won
Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high.
28'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
yellow card
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
24'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
23'
corner
Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by James Leonard.
21'
free kick won
Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
post
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
14'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
Leicester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Kian
Pennant(11)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.