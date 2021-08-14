Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leicester City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Leicester City U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 3

Leicester City U181
Pennant7'
Palace U183
Akinwale42' 45'
Sat 14 Aug 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLCFC Training Ground

Full-Time
U18 Highlights: Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Highlights: Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace

03:21

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+2'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

yellow card

Jesper Kutshienza (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
89'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

free kick won

Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
84'

Substitution

Leicester City U18
Henry
Cartwright(7)
off
Jack
Lewis(15)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
83'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
80'

goal

Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
78'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jamari Lindsay.
72'

free kick won

(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

yellow card

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'

substitution

Substitution, Leicester City U18. Kartell Dawkins replaces Jack Butterfill.
67'

free kick won

Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'

substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney replaces Joseph Ling.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Joseph Ling
Joseph
Ling(8)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(19)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(11)
off
Kayden
Rodney(12)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
57'

free kick won

Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from more than 35 yards is too high following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
51'

Yellow Card

Leonard(5)
James Leonard (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
51'

free kick won

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
47'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Ling.
47'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadan Raymond following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'

Yellow Card

Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'

free kick won

Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

free kick won

Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high.
28'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

yellow card

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
24'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
23'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by James Leonard.
21'

free kick won

Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

free kick won

Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

post

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
14'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

Leicester City U18 Goal

Leicester City U18
Goal!
Leicester City U18
Kian
Pennant(11)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Kalani Barton
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
5
James Leonard
DF
51'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon83'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
34'
substitution icon63'
4
David Ozoh
MF
11
Adler Nascimento
MF
substitution icon63'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
35'
42'
45'

Substitutes

12
Kayden Rodney
substitution icon63'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon83'
15
Freddie Bell
19
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon63'

Starting lineup

1
Kelechi Chibueze
GK
5
Jamari Lindsay
DF
6
Harvey Godsmark-Ford
DF
4
Ben Grist
DF
3
Joe Wormleighton
MF
2
Jesper Kutshienza
MF
8
Brandon Cover
MF
7
Henry Cartwright
MF
substitution icon84'
9
Jack Butterfill
S
10
Chris Popov
S
11
Kian Pennant
S
7'

Substitutes

12
Cody Read
13
Arlo Doherty
14
Kartell Dawkins
15
Jack Lewis
substitution icon84'
16
Abdullah Javid
Leicester City U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
7
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
16
Offsides
0
0
WES
3-1
REA
SUN
0-1
WOL
NOR
0-2
SOU
LIV
5-3
STO
FUL
4-2
TOT
MAN
3-0
MAN
LEE
2-1
EVE
CHE
5-2
WES
ARS
5-3
AST
MID
0-3
DER
NEW
3-8
BUR
BIR
2-3
BHA

U18 Highlights: Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Highlights: Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace

03:21

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Kalani Barton
DF
6
Kanye Jobson
DF
5
James Leonard
DF
51'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon83'
8
Joseph Ling
MF
34'
substitution icon63'
4
David Ozoh
MF
11
Adler Nascimento
MF
substitution icon63'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
35'
42'
45'

Substitutes

12
Kayden Rodney
substitution icon63'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon83'
15
Freddie Bell
19
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon63'

Starting lineup

1
Kelechi Chibueze
GK
5
Jamari Lindsay
DF
6
Harvey Godsmark-Ford
DF
4
Ben Grist
DF
3
Joe Wormleighton
MF
2
Jesper Kutshienza
MF
8
Brandon Cover
MF
7
Henry Cartwright
MF
substitution icon84'
9
Jack Butterfill
S
10
Chris Popov
S
11
Kian Pennant
S
7'

Substitutes

12
Cody Read
13
Arlo Doherty
14
Kartell Dawkins
15
Jack Lewis
substitution icon84'
16
Abdullah Javid
Leicester City U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
5
Shots off target
7
5
Corners
7
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
16
Offsides
0
0
WES
3-1
REA
SUN
0-1
WOL
NOR
0-2
SOU
LIV
5-3
STO
FUL
4-2
TOT
MAN
3-0
MAN
LEE
2-1
EVE
CHE
5-2
WES
ARS
5-3
AST
MID
0-3
DER
NEW
3-8
BUR
BIR
2-3
BHA
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+2'

free kick won

Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

yellow card

Jesper Kutshienza (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
89'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

free kick won

Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
84'

Substitution

Leicester City U18
Henry
Cartwright(7)
off
Jack
Lewis(15)
on
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(14)
on
83'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
80'

goal

Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
78'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Brandon Cover (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jamari Lindsay.
72'

free kick won

(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

yellow card

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
69'

substitution

Substitution, Leicester City U18. Kartell Dawkins replaces Jack Butterfill.
67'

free kick won

Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Abdullah Javid (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'

substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney replaces Joseph Ling.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Joseph Ling
Joseph
Ling(8)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(19)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(11)
off
Kayden
Rodney(12)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Kanye Jobson.
57'

free kick won

Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) header from more than 35 yards is too high following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
51'

Yellow Card

Leonard(5)
James Leonard (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
51'

free kick won

Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
47'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Joseph Ling.
47'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+2'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadan Raymond following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

(Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'

Yellow Card

Ling(8)
Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
34'

free kick won

Ben Grist (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

free kick won

Kalani Barton (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high.
28'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

yellow card

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
24'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
23'

corner

Corner, Leicester City U18. Conceded by James Leonard.
21'

free kick won

Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

free kick won

Kanye Jobson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

Jamari Lindsay (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

post

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
14'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Henry Cartwright (Leicester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Joseph Ling (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

Leicester City U18 Goal

Leicester City U18
Goal!
Leicester City U18
Kian
Pennant(11)
Goal! Leicester City U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Kian Pennant (Leicester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Popov (Leicester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.