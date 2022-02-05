Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Tottenham Hotspur U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Crystal Palace U18

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 05 Feb 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Training Centre

Tottenham Hotspur U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Crystal Palace U18
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
WES
WES
4 - 3
(A)
L
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
WES
WES
3 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
REA
REA
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
BIR
BIR
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
CHE
CHE
2 - 7
(H)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
10
Position
3
2
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
4
Lost
0
2.50
Average goals scored
2.33
3.33
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0