West Bromwich Albion U18 Crystal Palace U18
West Bromwich Albion U18
Palace U18
U18 Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
3
0
Total wins
3
0
Draws
0
Form
TOT
4 - 3
(H)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
BHA
7 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
FUL
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
CRY
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
Season so far
11
Position
3
2
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
4
Lost
0
2.00
Average goals scored
2.33
3.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0