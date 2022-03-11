Report: West Ham ends Palace U18s' eight-game unbeaten run
West Ham United U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 1
West Ham United U182
Mubama35'
Clayton42'
Palace U181
Cadogan30'
- 05:44
- 05:40
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton U18
22
16
2
4
66
31
+35
50
2
WESWest Ham United U18
23
15
4
4
59
25
+34
49
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
22
13
4
5
53
28
+25
43
4
FULFulham U18
22
13
4
5
46
25
+21
43
5
LEILeicester City U18
23
12
5
6
43
28
+15
41
6
CHEChelsea U18
21
12
3
6
55
35
+20
39
7
ARSArsenal U18
23
11
6
6
49
42
+7
39
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
22
9
2
11
51
49
+2
29
9
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
21
9
0
12
43
51
-8
27
10
REAReading U18
22
7
3
12
35
47
-12
24
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
23
7
2
14
34
61
-27
23
12
ASTAston Villa U18
23
5
4
14
41
63
-22
19
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
22
3
4
15
25
62
-37
13
14
NORNorwich City U18
23
2
1
20
17
70
-53
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
90'+2'
Substitution
George
Earthy(8)off
Remy
Coddington(14)on
90'+1'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
88'
free kick won
Gideon Kodua (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Fionn Mooney is caught offside.
78'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Jacob Knightbridge tries a through ball, but Gideon Kodua is caught offside.
77'
Substitution
Maliq
Cadogan(7)off
Matthew
Vigor(36)on
75'
Substitution
Lewis
Orford(11)off
Oliver
Scarles(12)on
75'
Substitution
Callum
Marshall(10)off
Gideon
Kodua(15)on
73'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Substitution
James
Leonard(5)off
Kalani
Barton(14)on
71'
Yellow Card
Mubama(9)
Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but David Obou is caught offside.
69'
free kick won
Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Forbes.
68'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. Michael Forbes tries a through ball, but Divin Mubama is caught offside.
67'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Asher Falase with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Joshua Addae.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Regan Clayton.
65'
free kick won
Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
57'
Substitution
Junior
Dixon(11)off
David
Obou(15)on
56'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
Yellow Card
Forbes(6)
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card.
55'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaelan Casey.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
53'
free kick won
Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
49'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. George Earthy tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
48'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
44'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
West Ham United U18 Goal
Goal!
Regan
Clayton(3)
Goal! West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
40'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
West Ham United U18 Goal
Goal!
Divin
Mubama(9)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
33'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
31'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Addae.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
27'
free kick won
Asher Falase (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Maliq Cadogan.
21'
offside
Offside, West Ham United U18. George Earthy tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vonnte Williams.
19'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
7'
free kick won
George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Laurence Shala
GK
6
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
James Leonard
DF
72'
2
Joshua Addae
DF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
30'
77'
8
Jadan Raymond
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
3
Vonnte Williams
MF
10
Fionn Mooney
S
9
Victor Akinwale
S
55'
11
Junior Dixon
S
57'
Substitutes
13
William Eastwood
14
Kalani Barton
72'
15
David Obou
57'
17
Freddie Bell
36
Matthew Vigor
77'
Starting lineup
1
Jacob Knightbridge
GK
5
Kaelan Casey
DF
4
Asher Falase
DF
6
Michael Forbes
DF
55'
3
Regan Clayton
MF
42'
11
Lewis Orford
MF
75'
8
George Earthy
MF
90'+2'
7
Archie Woods
MF
2
Junior Robinson
MF
10
Callum Marshall
S
75'
9
Divin Mubama
S
35'
71'
Substitutes
12
Oliver Scarles
75'
13
Mason Terry
14
Remy Coddington
90'+2'
15
Gideon Kodua
75'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
0
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
14
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
