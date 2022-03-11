Skip navigation
West Ham United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

West Ham United U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 1

West Ham United U182
Mubama35'
Clayton42'
Palace U181
Cadogan30'
Fri 11 Mar 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLittle Heath Sports Centre

Full-Time
U18 Highlights: West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Highlights: West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace

05:44

0104
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton U18
22
16
2
4
66
31
+35
50
2
WESWest Ham United U18
23
15
4
4
59
25
+34
49
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
22
13
4
5
53
28
+25
43
4
FULFulham U18
22
13
4
5
46
25
+21
43
5
LEILeicester City U18
23
12
5
6
43
28
+15
41
6
CHEChelsea U18
21
12
3
6
55
35
+20
39
7
ARSArsenal U18
23
11
6
6
49
42
+7
39
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
22
9
2
11
51
49
+2
29
9
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
21
9
0
12
43
51
-8
27
10
REAReading U18
22
7
3
12
35
47
-12
24
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
23
7
2
14
34
61
-27
23
12
ASTAston Villa U18
23
5
4
14
41
63
-22
19
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
22
3
4
15
25
62
-37
13
14
NORNorwich City U18
23
2
1
20
17
70
-53
7

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
90'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross.
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
90'+2'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
George
Earthy(8)
off
Remy
Coddington(14)
on
90'+1'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
88'

free kick won

Gideon Kodua (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but Fionn Mooney is caught offside.
78'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Jacob Knightbridge tries a through ball, but Gideon Kodua is caught offside.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
off
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(36)
on
75'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Lewis
Orford(11)
off
Oliver
Scarles(12)
on
75'

Substitution

West Ham United U18
Callum
Marshall(10)
off
Gideon
Kodua(15)
on
73'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
James Leonard
James
Leonard(5)
off
Kalani Barton
Kalani
Barton(14)
on
71'

Yellow Card

Mubama(9)
Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

free kick won

Joshua Addae (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. David Ozoh tries a through ball, but David Obou is caught offside.
69'

free kick won

Junior Robinson (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Forbes.
68'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. Michael Forbes tries a through ball, but Divin Mubama is caught offside.
67'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Asher Falase with a cross.
65'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Joshua Addae.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Regan Clayton.
65'

free kick won

Lewis Orford (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
57'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(11)
off
David
Obou(15)
on
56'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

Yellow Card

Forbes(6)
Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) is shown the yellow card.
55'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaelan Casey.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
53'

free kick won

Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
49'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. George Earthy tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
48'

free kick won

Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Earthy (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
44'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

West Ham United U18 Goal

West Ham United U18
Goal!
West Ham United U18
Regan
Clayton(3)
Goal! West Ham United U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Regan Clayton (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Divin Mubama.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
40'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

West Ham United U18 Goal

West Ham United U18
Goal!
West Ham United U18
Divin
Mubama(9)
Goal! West Ham United U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Divin Mubama (West Ham United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Orford.
33'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jacob Knightbridge.
31'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Maliq
Cadogan(7)
Goal! West Ham United U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Addae.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
27'

free kick won

Asher Falase (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U18. Conceded by Maliq Cadogan.
21'

offside

Offside, West Ham United U18. George Earthy tries a through ball, but Regan Clayton is caught offside.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vonnte Williams.
19'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

free kick won

Michael Forbes (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
7'

free kick won

George Earthy (West Ham United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Laurence Shala
GK
6
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
James Leonard
DF
substitution icon72'
2
Joshua Addae
DF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
30'
substitution icon77'
8
Jadan Raymond
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
3
Vonnte Williams
MF
10
Fionn Mooney
S
9
Victor Akinwale
S
55'
11
Junior Dixon
S
substitution icon57'

Substitutes

13
William Eastwood
14
Kalani Barton
substitution icon72'
15
David Obou
substitution icon57'
17
Freddie Bell
36
Matthew Vigor
substitution icon77'

Starting lineup

1
Jacob Knightbridge
GK
5
Kaelan Casey
DF
4
Asher Falase
DF
6
Michael Forbes
DF
55'
3
Regan Clayton
MF
42'
11
Lewis Orford
MF
substitution icon75'
8
George Earthy
MF
substitution icon90'+2'
7
Archie Woods
MF
2
Junior Robinson
MF
10
Callum Marshall
S
substitution icon75'
9
Divin Mubama
S
35'
71'

Substitutes

12
Oliver Scarles
substitution icon75'
13
Mason Terry
14
Remy Coddington
substitution icon90'+2'
15
Gideon Kodua
substitution icon75'
West Ham United U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
0
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
14
Offsides
0
0

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.