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      Arsenal U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

      Arsenal U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 3

      Arsenal U182
      O’Neill13'
      Zecevic-John47'
      Palace U183
      Anderson30'
      Martin60' 82'
      Tue 28 Apr 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueSobha Realty Training Centre

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 3.
      90'+11'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Hugo Bull.
      90'+8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Elyon Mbala.
      90'+6'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Raihaan Anderson
      Raihaan
      Anderson(10)
      off
      Oladotun Lamidi
      Oladotun
      Lamidi(14)
      on
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Arteta (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18).
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 9 minutes of added time.
      90'

      Substitution

      Arsenal U18
      Callan
      Hamill(4)
      off
      Jack
      Talbot(13)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Kairo
      Smith-Phillips(12)
      off
      Jayden McDonald
      Jayden
      McDonald(15)
      on
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18).
      82'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Donte
      Martin(9)
      Donte Martin
      Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 3. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Charlie
      Walker-Smith(4)
      off
      Sebastian
      Bonsu-Amako(17)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Arsenal U18
      Ceadach
      O’Neill(9)
      off
      Maalik
      Hashi(12)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Saurap Sampang (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Arsenal U18).
      77'

      Substitution

      Arsenal U18
      Theo
      Julienne(8)
      off
      Kyran
      Thompson(16)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Arsenal U18
      Louis
      Zecevic-John(7)
      off
      Gabriel
      Arteta(15)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Kairo Smith-Phillips (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Patrick Stachow.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brando Bailey-Joseph.
      72'

      free kick won

      Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
      69'

      free kick won

      Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Donte Martin is caught offside.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Kayden
      Michael Moses(11)
      off
      Kairo
      Smith-Phillips(12)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a set piece situation.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Mbala(3)
      Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Donte
      Martin(9)
      Donte Martin
      Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Callan Hamill.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick Stachow (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ceadach O’Neill.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Saurap Sampang.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal U18. Ceadach O’Neill is caught offside.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Nduka(14)
      Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      Arsenal U18 Goal

      Arsenal U18
      Goal!
      Arsenal U18
      Louis
      Zecevic-John(7)
      Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brando Bailey-Joseph with a cross following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Mishel Nduka with a through ball.
      45'

      Substitution

      Arsenal U18
      Alex
      Marciniak(10)
      off
      Mishel
      Nduka(14)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1.
      45'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Michael Moses.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
      45'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18).
      44'

      free kick won

      Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal U18. Ceadach O’Neill is caught offside.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Bull(2)
      Hugo Bull (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      41'

      free kick won

      Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Remi Lupinski (Arsenal U18).
      39'

      free kick won

      Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal U18. Brando Bailey-Joseph is caught offside.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Fasida(8)
      Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      32'

      free kick won

      Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Raihaan
      Anderson(10)
      Raihaan Anderson
      Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khyan Frazer-Williams.
      29'

      free kick won

      Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Saurap Sampang (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      18'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18).
      17'

      free kick won

      Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      13'

      Arsenal U18 Goal

      Arsenal U18
      Goal!
      Arsenal U18
      Ceadach
      O’Neill(9)
      Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      13'

      penalty won

      Penalty Arsenal U18. Saurap Sampang draws a foul in the penalty area.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Khyan Frazer-Williams with a cross following a set piece situation.
      9'

      free kick won

      Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Remi Lupinski (Arsenal U18). Assisted by Donte Martin.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Alex Marciniak with a cross.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Marciniak (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Theo Julienne.
      6'

      free kick won

      Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Kayden Michael Moses (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lucca Benetton
      GK
      4
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      3
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      DF
      5
      Dylan Monk
      DF
      2
      Hugo Bull
      DF
      41'
      7
      Ajean-Ray Greaves
      MF
      10
      Raihaan Anderson
      MF
      30'
      substitution icon90'+6'
      8
      Jacob Fasida
      MF
      32'
      11
      Kayden Michael Moses
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      6
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      9
      Donte Martin
      S
      60'
      82'

      Substitutes

      12
      Kairo Smith-Phillips
      substitution icon64'
      substitution icon90'
      14
      Oladotun Lamidi
      substitution icon90'+6'
      15
      Jayden McDonald
      substitution icon90'
      16
      Nathanael James Kalembo
      17
      Sebastian Bonsu-Amako
      substitution icon82'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Remi Lupinski
      GK
      3
      Elyon Mbala
      DF
      62'
      4
      Callan Hamill
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      2
      Saurap Sampang
      DF
      5
      Patrick Stachow
      DF
      10
      Alex Marciniak
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Louis Zecevic-John
      MF
      47'
      substitution icon77'
      6
      Teshaun Murisa
      MF
      8
      Theo Julienne
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Brando Bailey-Joseph
      MF
      9
      Ceadach O’Neill
      S
      13'
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      12
      Maalik Hashi
      substitution icon81'
      13
      Jack Talbot
      substitution icon90'
      14
      Mishel Nduka
      substitution icon45'
      50'
      15
      Gabriel Arteta
      substitution icon77'
      16
      Kyran Thompson
      substitution icon77'
      Arsenal U18

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace U18
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      11
      12
      Shots on target
      7
      6
      Corners
      6
      2
      Passes completed
      301
      271
      Free kicks
      13
      13
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4557
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Duels won
      6
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Crosses
      4
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      Touches
      79
      Dylan Monk
      Dylan Monk
      Tackles
      3
      Hugo Bull
      Hugo Bull
      Live
      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea U18
      28
      21
      4
      3
      88
      24
      +64
      67
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      27
      15
      6
      6
      65
      34
      +31
      51
      3
      ASTAston Villa U18
      27
      16
      3
      8
      80
      54
      +26
      51
      4
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      27
      14
      4
      9
      66
      45
      +21
      46
      5
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      27
      13
      7
      7
      60
      40
      +20
      46
      6
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      26
      14
      3
      9
      71
      48
      +23
      45
      7
      SOUSouthampton U18
      28
      13
      3
      12
      65
      61
      +4
      42
      8
      WESWest Ham United U18
      27
      13
      2
      12
      61
      56
      +5
      41
      9
      LEILeicester City U18
      28
      10
      6
      12
      46
      53
      -7
      36
      10
      FULFulham U18
      28
      9
      6
      13
      48
      65
      -17
      33
      11
      ARSArsenal U18
      27
      9
      5
      13
      44
      55
      -11
      32
      12
      NORNorwich City U18
      28
      6
      8
      14
      47
      67
      -20
      26
      13
      REAReading U18
      28
      6
      8
      14
      38
      66
      -28
      26
      14
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      28
      6
      3
      19
      29
      88
      -59
      21
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      28
      6
      2
      20
      41
      93
      -52
      20
      TOT
      1-2
      WES
      SOU
      4-3
      AST
      BLA
      1-1
      EVE