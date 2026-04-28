Arsenal U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 3
Arsenal U182
O’Neill13'
Zecevic-John47'
Palace U183
Anderson30'
Martin60' 82'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+11'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Hugo Bull.
90'+8'
miss
Attempt missed. Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Elyon Mbala.
90'+6'
Substitution
Raihaan
Anderson(10)off
Oladotun
Lamidi(14)on
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Arteta (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
90'+2'
free kick won
Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 9 minutes of added time.
90'
Substitution
Callan
Hamill(4)off
Jack
Talbot(13)on
90'
Substitution
Kairo
Smith-Phillips(12)off
Jayden
McDonald(15)on
87'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18).
82'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Donte
Martin(9)
Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 3. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
82'
Substitution
Charlie
Walker-Smith(4)off
Sebastian
Bonsu-Amako(17)on
81'
Substitution
Ceadach
O’Neill(9)off
Maalik
Hashi(12)on
81'
free kick won
Saurap Sampang (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'
start delay
Delay in match (Arsenal U18).
77'
Substitution
Theo
Julienne(8)off
Kyran
Thompson(16)on
77'
Substitution
Louis
Zecevic-John(7)off
Gabriel
Arteta(15)on
76'
free kick won
Kairo Smith-Phillips (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Patrick Stachow.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brando Bailey-Joseph.
72'
free kick won
Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Ajean-Ray Greaves.
69'
free kick won
Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Donte Martin is caught offside.
64'
Substitution
Kayden
Michael Moses(11)off
Kairo
Smith-Phillips(12)on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Fasida with a cross following a set piece situation.
62'
Yellow Card
Mbala(3)
Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Donte
Martin(9)
Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Callan Hamill.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick Stachow (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ceadach O’Neill.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Saurap Sampang.
52'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U18. Ceadach O’Neill is caught offside.
50'
Yellow Card
Nduka(14)
Mishel Nduka (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'
free kick won
Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Arsenal U18 Goal
Goal!
Louis
Zecevic-John(7)
Goal! Arsenal U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brando Bailey-Joseph with a cross following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Mishel Nduka with a through ball.
45'
Substitution
Alex
Marciniak(10)off
Mishel
Nduka(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Michael Moses.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
45'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
44'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18).
44'
free kick won
Callan Hamill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U18. Ceadach O’Neill is caught offside.
41'
Yellow Card
Bull(2)
Hugo Bull (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Brando Bailey-Joseph (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Remi Lupinski (Arsenal U18).
39'
free kick won
Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U18. Brando Bailey-Joseph is caught offside.
32'
Yellow Card
Fasida(8)
Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Louis Zecevic-John (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Raihaan
Anderson(10)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khyan Frazer-Williams.
29'
free kick won
Elyon Mbala (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Saurap Sampang (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
18'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18).
17'
free kick won
Raihaan Anderson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
13'
Arsenal U18 Goal
Goal!
Ceadach
O’Neill(9)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
13'
penalty won
Penalty Arsenal U18. Saurap Sampang draws a foul in the penalty area.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Khyan Frazer-Williams with a cross following a set piece situation.
9'
free kick won
Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Remi Lupinski (Arsenal U18). Assisted by Donte Martin.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Alex Marciniak with a cross.
6'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Lucca Benetton.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Marciniak (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace U18). Assisted by Theo Julienne.
6'
free kick won
Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'
free kick won
Kayden Michael Moses (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Hugo Bull
DF
41'
10
Raihaan Anderson
MF
30'
90'+6'
9
Donte Martin
S
60'
82'
Substitutes
12
Kairo Smith-Phillips
64'
90'
14
Oladotun Lamidi
90'+6'
Starting lineup
1
Remi Lupinski
GK
3
Elyon Mbala
DF
62'
4
Callan Hamill
DF
90'
2
Saurap Sampang
DF
5
Patrick Stachow
DF
10
Alex Marciniak
MF
45'
7
Louis Zecevic-John
MF
47'
77'
6
Teshaun Murisa
MF
8
Theo Julienne
MF
77'
11
Brando Bailey-Joseph
MF
9
Ceadach O’Neill
S
13'
81'
Substitutes
12
Maalik Hashi
81'
13
Jack Talbot
90'
14
Mishel Nduka
45'
50'
15
Gabriel Arteta
77'
16
Kyran Thompson
77'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
11
12
Shots on target
7
6
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
301
271
Free kicks
13
13
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
4557Charlie Walker-Smith
Duels won
6Charlie Walker-Smith
Crosses
4Khyan Frazer-Williams
Touches
79Dylan Monk
Tackles
3Hugo Bull
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U18
28
21
4
3
88
24
+64
67
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
27
15
6
6
65
34
+31
51
3
ASTAston Villa U18
27
16
3
8
80
54
+26
51
4
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
27
14
4
9
66
45
+21
46
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
27
13
7
7
60
40
+20
46
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
26
14
3
9
71
48
+23
45
7
SOUSouthampton U18
28
13
3
12
65
61
+4
42
8
WESWest Ham United U18
27
13
2
12
61
56
+5
41
9
LEILeicester City U18
28
10
6
12
46
53
-7
36
10
FULFulham U18
28
9
6
13
48
65
-17
33
11
ARSArsenal U18
27
9
5
13
44
55
-11
32
12
NORNorwich City U18
28
6
8
14
47
67
-20
26
13
REAReading U18
28
6
8
14
38
66
-28
26
14
BIRBirmingham City U18
28
6
3
19
29
88
-59
21
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
28
6
2
20
41
93
-52
20
TOT
1-2
WES
SOU
4-3
AST
BLA
1-1
EVE