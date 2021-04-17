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      Crystal Palace U18 vs Aston Villa U18

      Crystal Palace U18 0 Aston Villa U18 0

      Palace U18
      Crystal Palace U18
      Aston Villa U18
      Aston Villa U18
      Tue 12 May 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

      Crystal Palace U18 vs Aston Villa U18

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      Live
      U18 Premier League
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      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea U18
      28
      21
      4
      3
      88
      24
      +64
      67
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      27
      15
      6
      6
      65
      34
      +31
      51
      3
      ASTAston Villa U18
      27
      16
      3
      8
      80
      54
      +26
      51
      4
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      27
      14
      4
      9
      66
      45
      +21
      46
      5
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      27
      13
      7
      7
      60
      40
      +20
      46
      6
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      26
      14
      3
      9
      71
      48
      +23
      45
      7
      SOUSouthampton U18
      28
      13
      3
      12
      65
      61
      +4
      42
      8
      WESWest Ham United U18
      27
      12
      3
      12
      56
      54
      +2
      39
      9
      LEILeicester City U18
      28
      10
      6
      12
      46
      53
      -7
      36
      10
      FULFulham U18
      28
      9
      6
      13
      48
      65
      -17
      33
      11
      ARSArsenal U18
      27
      9
      5
      13
      44
      55
      -11
      32
      12
      NORNorwich City U18
      28
      6
      9
      13
      45
      62
      -17
      27
      13
      REAReading U18
      28
      6
      8
      14
      38
      66
      -28
      26
      14
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      28
      6
      3
      19
      29
      88
      -59
      21
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      28
      6
      2
      20
      41
      93
      -52
      20

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today