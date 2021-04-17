Crystal Palace U18 0 Aston Villa U18 0
Palace U18
Aston Villa U18
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U18
28
21
4
3
88
24
+64
67
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
27
15
6
6
65
34
+31
51
3
ASTAston Villa U18
27
16
3
8
80
54
+26
51
4
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
27
14
4
9
66
45
+21
46
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
27
13
7
7
60
40
+20
46
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
26
14
3
9
71
48
+23
45
7
SOUSouthampton U18
28
13
3
12
65
61
+4
42
8
WESWest Ham United U18
27
12
3
12
56
54
+2
39
9
LEILeicester City U18
28
10
6
12
46
53
-7
36
10
FULFulham U18
28
9
6
13
48
65
-17
33
11
ARSArsenal U18
27
9
5
13
44
55
-11
32
12
NORNorwich City U18
28
6
9
13
45
62
-17
27
13
REAReading U18
28
6
8
14
38
66
-28
26
14
BIRBirmingham City U18
28
6
3
19
29
88
-59
21
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
28
6
2
20
41
93
-52
20
No scores found
There have been no matches played today