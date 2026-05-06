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      Ipswich Town U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

      Ipswich Town U18 3 Crystal Palace U18 6

      Ipswich Town U183
      Nicolaou5'
      Wood50'
      Longwe73'
      Palace U186
      Bernard7' 46'
      Fasida37'
      Angibeaud42'
      Lee83' 89'
      Wed 06 May 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueIpswich Town Academy

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 6.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'+5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+4'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18).
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      90'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Remi Ahazie-Shittu
      Remi
      Ahazie-Shittu(5)
      off
      Nathanael
      James Kalembo(12)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      David Angibeaud
      David
      Angibeaud(11)
      off
      Daniel Owoade
      Daniel
      Owoade(17)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Ajean-Ray Greaves
      Ajean-Ray
      Greaves(7)
      off
      Oladotun Lamidi
      Oladotun
      Lamidi(14)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      Khyan
      Frazer-Williams(3)
      off
      Jayden McDonald
      Jayden
      McDonald(15)
      on
      89'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Archie Brown (Ipswich Town U18).
      89'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Jamar
      Lee(16)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 6. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
      88'

      free kick won

      Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18).
      83'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U18
      A
      Trialist(7)
      off
      Jackson
      Chukwu-Nsofor(14)
      on
      83'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Jamar
      Lee(16)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Mylo
      Bernard(9)
      off
      Jamar
      Lee(16)
      on
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18).
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
      77'

      free kick won

      Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      76'

      free kick won

      Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U18
      Johrmi
      Enkotosia(10)
      off
      Roman
      Burton-Yurevich(12)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Ipswich Town U18
      Usisya
      Longwe(6)
      off
      Eli
      Hall(15)
      on
      73'

      Ipswich Town U18 Goal

      Ipswich Town U18
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U18
      Usisya
      Longwe(6)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 4. Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shakil Nicolaou.
      70'

      free kick won

      Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18).
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Remi Ahazie-Shittu.
      60'

      free kick won

      Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Khyan Frazer-Williams.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Thiago Speroni.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. A Trialist (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Sains(8)
      Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) is shown the yellow card.
      50'

      Ipswich Town U18 Goal

      Ipswich Town U18
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U18
      Charlie
      Wood(5)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 4. Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bobby Sains following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      46'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Mylo
      Bernard(9)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      A Trialist (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
      45'

      free kick won

      Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Isaac Boakye-King.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      42'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      David
      Angibeaud(11)
      David Angibeaud
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Fasida.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).
      38'

      free kick won

      Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Jacob
      Fasida(4)
      Jacob Fasida
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
      37'

      free kick won

      Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left.
      35'

      free kick won

      Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Bobby Sains.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Charlie Wood.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Martin(10)
      Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
      21'

      free kick won

      Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      free kick won

      Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Longwe(6)
      Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      10'

      free kick won

      Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Johrmi Enkotosia (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      7'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Mylo
      Bernard(9)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donte Martin.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      6'

      free kick won

      Remi Ahazie-Shittu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      5'

      Ipswich Town U18 Goal

      Ipswich Town U18
      Goal!
      Ipswich Town U18
      Shakil
      Nicolaou(11)
      Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      4'

      Yellow Card

      Okoli(6)
      Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
      3'

      penalty won

      Penalty Ipswich Town U18. Shakil Nicolaou draws a foul in the penalty area.
      2'

      free kick won

      Johrmi Enkotosia (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Thiago Speroni
      GK
      5
      Remi Ahazie-Shittu
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      4
      Jacob Fasida
      DF
      37'
      2
      Dylan Monk
      DF
      10
      Donte Martin
      MF
      27'
      3
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      8
      Sebastian Bonsu-Amako
      MF
      6
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      4'
      7
      Ajean-Ray Greaves
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      9
      Mylo Bernard
      S
      7'
      46'
      substitution icon82'
      11
      David Angibeaud
      S
      42'
      substitution icon90'

      Substitutes

      12
      Nathanael James Kalembo
      substitution icon90'
      14
      Oladotun Lamidi
      substitution icon90'
      15
      Jayden McDonald
      substitution icon90'
      16
      Jamar Lee
      substitution icon82'
      83'
      89'
      17
      Daniel Owoade
      substitution icon90'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ruben Wreford
      GK
      5
      Charlie Wood
      DF
      50'
      2
      Isaac Boakye-King
      DF
      4
      Archie Brown
      DF
      3
      Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong
      DF
      8
      Bobby Sains
      MF
      54'
      11
      Shakil Nicolaou
      MF
      5'
      10
      Johrmi Enkotosia
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      6
      Usisya Longwe
      MF
      15'
      73'
      substitution icon73'
      7
      A Trialist
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      9
      Sid Eldred
      S

      Substitutes

      12
      Roman Burton-Yurevich
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Jackson Chukwu-Nsofor
      substitution icon83'
      15
      Eli Hall
      substitution icon73'
      31
      Will Fletcher
      Ipswich Town U18

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace U18
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      13
      21
      Shots on target
      6
      10
      Corners
      7
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      7
      Offsides
      1
      3
      Live
      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea U18
      28
      21
      4
      3
      88
      24
      +64
      67
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      27
      15
      6
      6
      65
      34
      +31
      51
      3
      ASTAston Villa U18
      27
      16
      3
      8
      80
      54
      +26
      51
      4
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      27
      14
      4
      9
      66
      45
      +21
      46
      5
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      27
      13
      7
      7
      60
      40
      +20
      46
      6
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      26
      14
      3
      9
      71
      48
      +23
      45
      7
      SOUSouthampton U18
      28
      13
      3
      12
      65
      61
      +4
      42
      8
      WESWest Ham United U18
      27
      12
      3
      12
      56
      54
      +2
      39
      9
      LEILeicester City U18
      28
      10
      6
      12
      46
      53
      -7
      36
      10
      FULFulham U18
      28
      9
      6
      13
      48
      65
      -17
      33
      11
      ARSArsenal U18
      27
      9
      5
      13
      44
      55
      -11
      32
      12
      NORNorwich City U18
      28
      6
      9
      13
      45
      62
      -17
      27
      13
      REAReading U18
      28
      6
      8
      14
      38
      66
      -28
      26
      14
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      28
      6
      3
      19
      29
      88
      -59
      21
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      28
      6
      2
      20
      41
      93
      -52
      20
      SOU
      0-0
      FUL
      REA
      2-2
      TOT