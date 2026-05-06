Ipswich Town U18 3 Crystal Palace U18 6
Ipswich Town U183
Nicolaou5'
Wood50'
Longwe73'
Palace U186
Bernard7' 46'
Fasida37'
Angibeaud42'
Lee83' 89'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 6.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+5'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+4'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
90'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
90'
Substitution
Remi
Ahazie-Shittu(5)off
Nathanael
James Kalembo(12)on
90'
Substitution
David
Angibeaud(11)off
Daniel
Owoade(17)on
90'
Substitution
Ajean-Ray
Greaves(7)off
Oladotun
Lamidi(14)on
90'
Substitution
Khyan
Frazer-Williams(3)off
Jayden
McDonald(15)on
89'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Archie Brown (Ipswich Town U18).
89'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jamar
Lee(16)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 6. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
88'
free kick won
Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18).
83'
Substitution
A
Trialist(7)off
Jackson
Chukwu-Nsofor(14)on
83'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jamar
Lee(16)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 5. Jamar Lee (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
82'
Substitution
Mylo
Bernard(9)off
Jamar
Lee(16)on
82'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18).
79'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
77'
free kick won
Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
76'
free kick won
Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
Substitution
Johrmi
Enkotosia(10)off
Roman
Burton-Yurevich(12)on
73'
Substitution
Usisya
Longwe(6)off
Eli
Hall(15)on
73'
Ipswich Town U18 Goal
Goal!
Usisya
Longwe(6)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 4. Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shakil Nicolaou.
70'
free kick won
Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
64'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18).
60'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Remi Ahazie-Shittu.
60'
free kick won
Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
59'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
58'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Khyan Frazer-Williams.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Thiago Speroni.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. A Trialist (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Thiago Speroni (Crystal Palace U18).
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).
54'
Yellow Card
Sains(8)
Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) is shown the yellow card.
50'
Ipswich Town U18 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Wood(5)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 4. Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bobby Sains following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, Ipswich Town U18. Conceded by Dylan Monk.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
46'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Mylo
Bernard(9)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 4. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
45'+2'
free kick won
Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
A Trialist (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Isaac Boakye-King.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Angibeaud(11)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Fasida.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Ruben Wreford (Ipswich Town U18).
38'
free kick won
Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jacob
Fasida(4)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
37'
free kick won
Sebastian Bonsu-Amako (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Wood (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left.
35'
free kick won
Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Bobby Sains.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Charlie Wood.
27'
Yellow Card
Martin(10)
Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
Bobby Sains (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Sid Eldred (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Khyan Frazer-Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
21'
free kick won
Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
free kick won
Isaac Boakye-King (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
19'
free kick won
Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Dylan Monk (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
15'
Yellow Card
Longwe(6)
Usisya Longwe (Ipswich Town U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
10'
free kick won
Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Johrmi Enkotosia (Ipswich Town U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
7'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Mylo
Bernard(9)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Mylo Bernard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donte Martin.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
6'
free kick won
Remi Ahazie-Shittu (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
Ipswich Town U18 Goal
Goal!
Shakil
Nicolaou(11)
Goal! Ipswich Town U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 0. Shakil Nicolaou (Ipswich Town U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
4'
Yellow Card
Okoli(6)
Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
3'
penalty won
Penalty Ipswich Town U18. Shakil Nicolaou draws a foul in the penalty area.
2'
free kick won
Johrmi Enkotosia (Ipswich Town U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Mylo Bernard
S
7'
46'
82'
11
David Angibeaud
S
42'
90'
Substitutes
16
Jamar Lee
82'
83'
89'
Starting lineup
1
Ruben Wreford
GK
5
Charlie Wood
DF
50'
2
Isaac Boakye-King
DF
4
Archie Brown
DF
3
Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong
DF
8
Bobby Sains
MF
54'
11
Shakil Nicolaou
MF
5'
10
Johrmi Enkotosia
MF
73'
6
Usisya Longwe
MF
15'
73'
73'
7
A Trialist
MF
83'
9
Sid Eldred
S
Substitutes
12
Roman Burton-Yurevich
73'
14
Jackson Chukwu-Nsofor
83'
15
Eli Hall
73'
31
Will Fletcher
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
13
21
Shots on target
6
10
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
7
Offsides
1
3
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U18
28
21
4
3
88
24
+64
67
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
27
15
6
6
65
34
+31
51
3
ASTAston Villa U18
27
16
3
8
80
54
+26
51
4
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
27
14
4
9
66
45
+21
46
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
27
13
7
7
60
40
+20
46
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
26
14
3
9
71
48
+23
45
7
SOUSouthampton U18
28
13
3
12
65
61
+4
42
8
WESWest Ham United U18
27
12
3
12
56
54
+2
39
9
LEILeicester City U18
28
10
6
12
46
53
-7
36
10
FULFulham U18
28
9
6
13
48
65
-17
33
11
ARSArsenal U18
27
9
5
13
44
55
-11
32
12
NORNorwich City U18
28
6
9
13
45
62
-17
27
13
REAReading U18
28
6
8
14
38
66
-28
26
14
BIRBirmingham City U18
28
6
3
19
29
88
-59
21
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
28
6
2
20
41
93
-52
20
SOU
0-0
FUL
REA
2-2
TOT