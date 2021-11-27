Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U18 vs Aston Villa U18

Crystal Palace U18 3 Aston Villa U18 1

Palace U183
Akinwale2'
Ola-Adebomi17' 38'
Aston Villa U181
Afoka43'
Sat 27 Nov 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

English U18 Premier League CupCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jayden Barber (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Freddie Bell
Freddie
Bell(8)
off
Joseph Ling
Joseph
Ling(6)
on
87'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Yellow Card

Reddin(7)
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card.
83'

free kick won

Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

free kick won

Mikell Barnes (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(10)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(19)
on
73'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
72'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Edward
Rowe(10)
off
Ajani
Burchall(12)
on
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Todd
Alcock(6)
off
Kyrie
Pierre(15)
on
63'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
56'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
48'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Harvey
Rhoades(2)
off
Mikell
Barnes(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
44'

free kick won

Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'

Aston Villa U18 Goal

Aston Villa U18
Goal!
Aston Villa U18
Chisom
Afoka(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
42'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

free kick won

Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by David Ozoh.
40'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Trialist.
37'

free kick won

Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
33'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
25'

free kick won

Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Edward Rowe (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Vigor.
15'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Oliwier Zych.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
2'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
David Ozoh
DF
12
Ryan Bartley
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
8
Freddie Bell
MF
substitution icon89'
3
A Trialist
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Matthew Vigor
MF
substitution icon75'
2
Kaden Rodney
MF
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
17'
38'
90'+1'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
2'
substitution icon90'+3'

Substitutes

6
Joseph Ling
substitution icon89'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon90'+3'
19
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon75'
22
Vonnte Williams

Starting lineup

1
Oliwier Zych
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
substitution icon45'
3
Jayden Barber
DF
5
Finley Munroe
DF
4
Taylor Jay-Hart
DF
6
Todd Alcock
MF
substitution icon64'
10
Edward Rowe
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Tommi O'Reilly
MF
9
Dewain Sewell
S
11
Chisom Afoka
S
43'
7
Kahrel Reddin
S
83'

Substitutes

12
Ajani Burchall
substitution icon72'
13
Alex Hammond
14
Mikell Barnes
substitution icon45'
15
Kyrie Pierre
substitution icon64'
16
Charlie Pavey
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Aston Villa U18
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
15
Offsides
3
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Freddie Bell
Freddie Bell
Duels won
3
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Crosses
1
Matthew Vigor
Matthew Vigor
Touches
20
Ryan Bartley
Ryan Bartley
Tackles
0
Ryan Bartley
Ryan Bartley
DER
3-3
CHE
REA
1-2
BLA
MID
1-2
NOR
LIV
0-2
MAN
FUL
4-0
TOT
EVE
2-2
ARS
BUR
0-3
WES
LEI
4-1
NOT

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
David Ozoh
DF
12
Ryan Bartley
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
8
Freddie Bell
MF
substitution icon89'
3
A Trialist
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Matthew Vigor
MF
substitution icon75'
2
Kaden Rodney
MF
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
17'
38'
90'+1'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
2'
substitution icon90'+3'

Substitutes

6
Joseph Ling
substitution icon89'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon90'+3'
19
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon75'
22
Vonnte Williams

Starting lineup

1
Oliwier Zych
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
substitution icon45'
3
Jayden Barber
DF
5
Finley Munroe
DF
4
Taylor Jay-Hart
DF
6
Todd Alcock
MF
substitution icon64'
10
Edward Rowe
MF
substitution icon72'
8
Tommi O'Reilly
MF
9
Dewain Sewell
S
11
Chisom Afoka
S
43'
7
Kahrel Reddin
S
83'

Substitutes

12
Ajani Burchall
substitution icon72'
13
Alex Hammond
14
Mikell Barnes
substitution icon45'
15
Kyrie Pierre
substitution icon64'
16
Charlie Pavey
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Aston Villa U18
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
15
Offsides
3
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Freddie Bell
Freddie Bell
Duels won
3
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Crosses
1
Matthew Vigor
Matthew Vigor
Touches
20
Ryan Bartley
Ryan Bartley
Tackles
0
Ryan Bartley
Ryan Bartley
DER
3-3
CHE
REA
1-2
BLA
MID
1-2
NOR
LIV
0-2
MAN
FUL
4-0
TOT
EVE
2-2
ARS
BUR
0-3
WES
LEI
4-1
NOT

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jayden Barber (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Freddie Bell
Freddie
Bell(8)
off
Joseph Ling
Joseph
Ling(6)
on
87'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Yellow Card

Reddin(7)
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card.
83'

free kick won

Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

free kick won

Mikell Barnes (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(10)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(19)
on
73'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
72'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Edward
Rowe(10)
off
Ajani
Burchall(12)
on
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Todd
Alcock(6)
off
Kyrie
Pierre(15)
on
63'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
56'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
48'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Aston Villa U18
Harvey
Rhoades(2)
off
Mikell
Barnes(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
44'

free kick won

Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'

Aston Villa U18 Goal

Aston Villa U18
Goal!
Aston Villa U18
Chisom
Afoka(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
42'

free kick won

Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

free kick won

Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by David Ozoh.
40'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Trialist.
37'

free kick won

Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
33'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
25'

free kick won

Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Edward Rowe (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Vigor.
15'

free kick won

Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Oliwier Zych.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
2'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.