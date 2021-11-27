Crystal Palace U18 3 Aston Villa U18 1
Palace U183
Akinwale2'
Ola-Adebomi17' 38'
Aston Villa U181
Afoka43'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Junior
Dixon(15)on
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jayden Barber (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Freddie
Bell(8)off
Joseph
Ling(6)on
87'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Yellow Card
Reddin(7)
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card.
83'
free kick won
Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Mikell Barnes (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
Substitution
Matthew
Vigor(10)off
Adler
Nascimento(19)on
73'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
72'
Substitution
Edward
Rowe(10)off
Ajani
Burchall(12)on
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
Substitution
Todd
Alcock(6)off
Kyrie
Pierre(15)on
63'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
56'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
48'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Harvey
Rhoades(2)off
Mikell
Barnes(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
44'
free kick won
Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
Aston Villa U18 Goal
Goal!
Chisom
Afoka(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
42'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
free kick won
Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by David Ozoh.
40'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Trialist.
37'
free kick won
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
33'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
25'
free kick won
Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Edward Rowe (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Vigor.
15'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Oliwier Zych.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
2'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
David Ozoh
DF
12
Ryan Bartley
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
8
Freddie Bell
MF
89'
3
A Trialist
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Matthew Vigor
MF
75'
2
Kaden Rodney
MF
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
17'
38'
90'+1'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
2'
90'+3'
Substitutes
6
Joseph Ling
89'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
15
Junior Dixon
90'+3'
19
Adler Nascimento
75'
22
Vonnte Williams
Starting lineup
1
Oliwier Zych
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
45'
3
Jayden Barber
DF
5
Finley Munroe
DF
4
Taylor Jay-Hart
DF
6
Todd Alcock
MF
64'
10
Edward Rowe
MF
72'
8
Tommi O'Reilly
MF
9
Dewain Sewell
S
11
Chisom Afoka
S
43'
7
Kahrel Reddin
S
83'
Substitutes
12
Ajani Burchall
72'
13
Alex Hammond
14
Mikell Barnes
45'
15
Kyrie Pierre
64'
16
Charlie Pavey
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
15
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00
Freddie Bell
Duels won
3
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Crosses
1
Matthew Vigor
Touches
20
Ryan Bartley
Tackles
0
Ryan Bartley
DER
3-3
CHE
REA
1-2
BLA
MID
1-2
NOR
LIV
0-2
MAN
FUL
4-0
TOT
EVE
2-2
ARS
BUR
0-3
WES
LEI
4-1
NOT
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
David Ozoh
DF
12
Ryan Bartley
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
8
Freddie Bell
MF
89'
3
A Trialist
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
10
Matthew Vigor
MF
75'
2
Kaden Rodney
MF
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
17'
38'
90'+1'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
2'
90'+3'
Substitutes
6
Joseph Ling
89'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
15
Junior Dixon
90'+3'
19
Adler Nascimento
75'
22
Vonnte Williams
Starting lineup
1
Oliwier Zych
GK
2
Harvey Rhoades
DF
45'
3
Jayden Barber
DF
5
Finley Munroe
DF
4
Taylor Jay-Hart
DF
6
Todd Alcock
MF
64'
10
Edward Rowe
MF
72'
8
Tommi O'Reilly
MF
9
Dewain Sewell
S
11
Chisom Afoka
S
43'
7
Kahrel Reddin
S
83'
Substitutes
12
Ajani Burchall
72'
13
Alex Hammond
14
Mikell Barnes
45'
15
Kyrie Pierre
64'
16
Charlie Pavey
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
15
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00
Freddie Bell
Duels won
3
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Crosses
1
Matthew Vigor
Touches
20
Ryan Bartley
Tackles
0
Ryan Bartley
DER
3-3
CHE
REA
1-2
BLA
MID
1-2
NOR
LIV
0-2
MAN
FUL
4-0
TOT
EVE
2-2
ARS
BUR
0-3
WES
LEI
4-1
NOT
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Junior
Dixon(15)on
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jayden Barber (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Freddie
Bell(8)off
Joseph
Ling(6)on
87'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Yellow Card
Reddin(7)
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) is shown the yellow card.
83'
free kick won
Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Mikell Barnes (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
Substitution
Matthew
Vigor(10)off
Adler
Nascimento(19)on
73'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
72'
Substitution
Edward
Rowe(10)off
Ajani
Burchall(12)on
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
71'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
Substitution
Todd
Alcock(6)off
Kyrie
Pierre(15)on
63'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Todd Alcock (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
56'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
48'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Harvey
Rhoades(2)off
Mikell
Barnes(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1.
45'+1'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
44'
free kick won
Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
Aston Villa U18 Goal
Goal!
Chisom
Afoka(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 1. Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
42'
free kick won
Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
free kick won
Trialist (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa U18. Conceded by David Ozoh.
40'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Trialist.
37'
free kick won
Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Ryan Bartley (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Finley Munroe.
33'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Tommi O'Reilly (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
25'
free kick won
Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Edward Rowe (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Aston Villa U18 0. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Vigor.
15'
free kick won
Taylor Jay-Hart (Aston Villa U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Oliwier Zych.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Dewain Sewell (Aston Villa U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kahrel Reddin (Aston Villa U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
2'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Aston Villa U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.