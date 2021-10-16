Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U18 vs Manchester City U18

Crystal Palace U18 2 Manchester City U18 2

Palace U182
Akinwale10'
Obou37'
Manchester City U182
Dickson16' 51'
Sat 16 Oct 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

English U18 Premier League CupCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Whittingham(5)
Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+2'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Oboavwoduo.
89'

free kick won

Jahmal Simpson-Pussey (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'

Yellow Card

Lewis(6)
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
86'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Substitution

Manchester City U18
Liam
Smith(11)
off
Justin
Oboavwoduo(15)
on
83'

Yellow Card

Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

free kick won

Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
73'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kian Breckin.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
59'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(10)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(14)
on
58'

miss

Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
57'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Jadel Katongo (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Adam.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
52'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

Manchester City U18 Goal

Manchester City U18
Goal!
Manchester City U18
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Ogwuru.
50'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
45'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
41'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
37'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
34'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jahmal Simpson-Pussey.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
26'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
24'

free kick won

Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kian Breckin.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
21'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

Manchester City U18 Goal

Manchester City U18
Goal!
Manchester City U18
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 1. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Whittingham with a cross.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Joshua McNamara.
14'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Dickson.
10'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
9'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
5'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Matthew Whittingham.
3'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
6
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
2
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
10
David Obou
MF
37'
substitution icon59'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
83'
8
Fionn Mooney
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
10'
57'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

12
Kalani Barton
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon59'
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon71'
16
Matthew Vigor

Starting lineup

1
Joshua McNamara
GK
5
Matthew Whittingham
DF
90'+4'
2
Lakyle Samuel
DF
3
Jahmal Simpson-Pussey
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
8
Kian Breckin
MF
10
Josh Adam
MF
6
Rico Lewis
MF
87'
7
William Dickson
S
16'
51'
11
Liam Smith
S
substitution icon86'
9
Daniel Ogwuru
S

Substitutes

12
Ezra Carrington
13
George Murray-Jones
14
Jacob Wright
15
Justin Oboavwoduo
substitution icon86'
16
Tomas Galvez
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Manchester City U18
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
6
1
Passes completed
170
504
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2226
Kaden Rodney
Kaden Rodney
Duels won
8
Maliq Cadogan
Maliq Cadogan
Crosses
8
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Touches
56
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Tackles
5
Maliq Cadogan
Maliq Cadogan
WES
0-2
BIR
SUN
4-1
NOR
REA
2-3
CHE
EVE
3-0
WES
BHA
0-2
MID
ARS
2-2
BUR
FUL
3-2
LEE
AST
1-2
LIV
BLA
2-1
DER
TOT
0-0
STO
NEW
2-0
NOT

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
6
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
2
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
10
David Obou
MF
37'
substitution icon59'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
83'
8
Fionn Mooney
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
10'
57'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

12
Kalani Barton
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon59'
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon71'
16
Matthew Vigor

Starting lineup

1
Joshua McNamara
GK
5
Matthew Whittingham
DF
90'+4'
2
Lakyle Samuel
DF
3
Jahmal Simpson-Pussey
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
8
Kian Breckin
MF
10
Josh Adam
MF
6
Rico Lewis
MF
87'
7
William Dickson
S
16'
51'
11
Liam Smith
S
substitution icon86'
9
Daniel Ogwuru
S

Substitutes

12
Ezra Carrington
13
George Murray-Jones
14
Jacob Wright
15
Justin Oboavwoduo
substitution icon86'
16
Tomas Galvez
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Manchester City U18
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
6
1
Passes completed
170
504
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2226
Kaden Rodney
Kaden Rodney
Duels won
8
Maliq Cadogan
Maliq Cadogan
Crosses
8
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Touches
56
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Tackles
5
Maliq Cadogan
Maliq Cadogan
WES
0-2
BIR
SUN
4-1
NOR
REA
2-3
CHE
EVE
3-0
WES
BHA
0-2
MID
ARS
2-2
BUR
FUL
3-2
LEE
AST
1-2
LIV
BLA
2-1
DER
TOT
0-0
STO
NEW
2-0
NOT

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Whittingham(5)
Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+2'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Oboavwoduo.
89'

free kick won

Jahmal Simpson-Pussey (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'

Yellow Card

Lewis(6)
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
86'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Substitution

Manchester City U18
Liam
Smith(11)
off
Justin
Oboavwoduo(15)
on
83'

Yellow Card

Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

free kick won

Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
73'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kian Breckin.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
59'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(10)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(14)
on
58'

miss

Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
57'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Jadel Katongo (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Adam.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
52'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

Manchester City U18 Goal

Manchester City U18
Goal!
Manchester City U18
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Ogwuru.
50'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
45'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
41'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

offside

Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
37'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
David
Obou(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
34'

free kick won

Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jahmal Simpson-Pussey.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
26'

corner

Corner, Manchester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
24'

free kick won

Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kian Breckin.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
21'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

free kick won

Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

Manchester City U18 Goal

Manchester City U18
Goal!
Manchester City U18
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 1. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Whittingham with a cross.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Joshua McNamara.
14'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Dickson.
10'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
9'

free kick won

Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
5'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Matthew Whittingham.
3'

free kick won

Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.