Crystal Palace U18 2 Manchester City U18 2
Palace U182
Akinwale10'
Obou37'
Manchester City U182
Dickson16' 51'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Whittingham(5)
Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+2'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Oboavwoduo.
89'
free kick won
Jahmal Simpson-Pussey (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Kian Breckin (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
Yellow Card
Lewis(6)
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) is shown the yellow card.
86'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Substitution
Liam
Smith(11)off
Justin
Oboavwoduo(15)on
83'
Yellow Card
Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
free kick won
Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
free kick won
Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
free kick won
Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale with a headed pass.
73'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kian Breckin.
71'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)off
Junior
Dixon(15)on
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
59'
Substitution
David
Obou(10)off
Jadan
Raymond(14)on
58'
miss
Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
57'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Jadel Katongo (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U18. Josh Adam tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Adam.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
52'
free kick won
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
Manchester City U18 Goal
Goal!
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 2. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Ogwuru.
50'
free kick won
David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1.
45'+1'
free kick won
Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
45'
free kick won
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
41'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
offside
Offside, Manchester City U18. Jahmal Simpson-Pussey tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
37'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
David
Obou(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Manchester City U18 1. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
34'
free kick won
Rico Lewis (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jahmal Simpson-Pussey.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Jadel Katongo.
26'
corner
Corner, Manchester City U18. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
24'
free kick won
Matthew Whittingham (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kian Breckin.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
21'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Josh Adam (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
Manchester City U18 Goal
Goal!
William
Dickson(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 1. William Dickson (Manchester City U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Whittingham with a cross.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Joshua McNamara.
14'
free kick won
David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daniel Ogwuru (Manchester City U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Dickson.
10'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester City U18 0. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
9'
free kick won
Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Owen Goodman tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Matthew Whittingham.
3'
free kick won
Liam Smith (Manchester City U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Owen Goodman
GK
6
Kaden Rodney
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
2
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
10
David Obou
MF
37'
59'
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
83'
8
Fionn Mooney
MF
4
David Ozoh
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
10'
57'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
71'
Substitutes
12
Kalani Barton
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Jadan Raymond
59'
15
Junior Dixon
71'
16
Matthew Vigor
Starting lineup
1
Joshua McNamara
GK
5
Matthew Whittingham
DF
90'+4'
2
Lakyle Samuel
DF
3
Jahmal Simpson-Pussey
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
8
Kian Breckin
MF
10
Josh Adam
MF
6
Rico Lewis
MF
87'
7
William Dickson
S
16'
51'
11
Liam Smith
S
86'
9
Daniel Ogwuru
S
Substitutes
12
Ezra Carrington
13
George Murray-Jones
14
Jacob Wright
15
Justin Oboavwoduo
86'
16
Tomas Galvez
Team stats
Possession
31%
69%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
6
1
Passes completed
170
504
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
2226
Kaden Rodney
Duels won
8
Maliq Cadogan
Crosses
8
Fionn Mooney
Touches
56
Fionn Mooney
Tackles
5
Maliq Cadogan
