Liverpool U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Liverpool U18 3 Crystal Palace U18 2

Liverpool U183
Palace U182
Sat 18 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

English U18 Premier League CupLiverpool Academy

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Liverpool U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
WES
1-2
ARS
NOT
4-0
SOU
MID
1-1
SUN
CHE
3-2
BLA
BUR
3-1
EVE
WOL
5-0
WES
NOR
0-3
BHA
MAN
5-2
AST
BIR
2-8
MAN
STO
3-1
FUL
DER
1-1
REA
LEE
3-1
TOT

Match Blog