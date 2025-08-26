Crystal Palace U18 3 Manchester City U18 3
Palace U183
Oduro3'
Casey20'
Drakes-Thomas45+4'
Manchester City U183
Lamb53' 90+1'
Dunbar-McDonald82'
Match Blog
90+1'
Manchester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Teddie
Lamb(9)
88'
Substitution
Stuart
Oduro(7)off
Sebastian
Bonsu-Amako(14)on
87'
Substitution
Marlow
Barrett(4)off
Yohann
Obin(16)on
82'
Substitution
Ben
Casey(9)off
Donte
Martin(16)on
82'
Manchester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Christian
Dunbar-McDonald(14)
80'
Yellow Card
Hill(1)
78'
Substitution
Dante
Headley(2)off
Jacob
Wain(12)on
78'
Substitution
Kylan
Midwood(7)off
Charlie
Holt(15)on
77'
Yellow Card
Miles(6)
66'
Substitution
Tyrone
Samba(11)off
Christian
Dunbar-McDonald(14)on
53'
Manchester City U18 Goal
Goal!
Teddie
Lamb(9)
46'
Substitution
Joél
Drakes-Thomas(11)off
Ajean-Ray
Greaves(12)on
45+4'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Joél
Drakes-Thomas(11)
33'
Yellow Card
Lamb(9)
20'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ben
Casey(9)
3'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Stuart
Oduro(7)
Starting lineup
11
Joél Drakes-Thomas
S
45+4'
46'
7
Stuart Oduro
S
3'
88'
9
Ben Casey
S
20'
82'
Starting lineup
1
Max Hudson
GK
4
Marlow Barrett
DF
87'
5
Oliver Tevenan
DF
3
Leke Drake
DF
2
Dante Headley
DF
78'
10
Floyd Samba
MF
6
Harrison Miles
MF
77'
8
Finlay Gorman
MF
11
Tyrone Samba
S
66'
7
Kylan Midwood
S
78'
9
Teddie Lamb
S
33'
53'
90+1'
Substitutes
12
Jacob Wain
78'
13
Lucas Alvarado
14
Christian Dunbar-McDonald
66'
82'
15
Charlie Holt
78'
16
Yohann Obin
87'
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Total shots
9
17
Shots on target
8
7
Corners
4
13
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
14
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
Duels won
4Stuart Oduro
Crosses
2Jasper Judd
Touches
19Marcus Hill
