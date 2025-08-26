Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace U18 vs Manchester City U18

      Crystal Palace U18 3 Manchester City U18 3

      Palace U183
      Oduro3'
      Casey20'
      Drakes-Thomas45+4'
      Manchester City U183
      Lamb53' 90+1'
      Dunbar-McDonald82'
      Tue 26 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      English U18 Premier League CupCrystal Palace Training Ground

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      90+1'

      Manchester City U18 Goal

      Manchester City U18
      Goal!
      Manchester City U18
      Teddie
      Lamb(9)
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Stuart Oduro
      Stuart
      Oduro(7)
      off
      Sebastian
      Bonsu-Amako(14)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Manchester City U18
      Marlow
      Barrett(4)
      off
      Yohann
      Obin(16)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben Casey
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      off
      Donte
      Martin(16)
      on
      82'

      Manchester City U18 Goal

      Manchester City U18
      Goal!
      Manchester City U18
      Christian
      Dunbar-McDonald(14)
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Hill(1)
      78'

      Substitution

      Manchester City U18
      Dante
      Headley(2)
      off
      Jacob
      Wain(12)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Manchester City U18
      Kylan
      Midwood(7)
      off
      Charlie
      Holt(15)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Miles(6)
      66'

      Substitution

      Manchester City U18
      Tyrone
      Samba(11)
      off
      Christian
      Dunbar-McDonald(14)
      on
      53'

      Manchester City U18 Goal

      Manchester City U18
      Goal!
      Manchester City U18
      Teddie
      Lamb(9)
      46'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Joél
      Drakes-Thomas(11)
      off
      Ajean-Ray
      Greaves(12)
      on
      45+4'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Joél
      Drakes-Thomas(11)
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Lamb(9)
      20'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      Ben Casey
      3'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Stuart
      Oduro(7)
      Stuart Oduro

      Starting lineup

      1
      Marcus Hill
      GK
      80'
      2
      Jasper Judd
      DF
      5
      Sean Somade
      DF
      3
      Jacob Fasida
      DF
      6
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      DF
      8
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      10
      David Montjen
      MF
      4
      Euan Danaher
      MF
      11
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      S
      45+4'
      substitution icon46'
      7
      Stuart Oduro
      S
      3'
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Ben Casey
      S
      20'
      substitution icon82'

      Substitutes

      12
      Ajean-Ray Greaves
      substitution icon46'
      13
      Jack Mason
      14
      Sebastian Bonsu-Amako
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      16
      Donte Martin
      substitution icon82'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Max Hudson
      GK
      4
      Marlow Barrett
      DF
      substitution icon87'
      5
      Oliver Tevenan
      DF
      3
      Leke Drake
      DF
      2
      Dante Headley
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Floyd Samba
      MF
      6
      Harrison Miles
      MF
      77'
      8
      Finlay Gorman
      MF
      11
      Tyrone Samba
      S
      substitution icon66'
      7
      Kylan Midwood
      S
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Teddie Lamb
      S
      33'
      53'
      90+1'

      Substitutes

      12
      Jacob Wain
      substitution icon78'
      13
      Lucas Alvarado
      14
      Christian Dunbar-McDonald
      substitution icon66'
      82'
      15
      Charlie Holt
      substitution icon78'
      16
      Yohann Obin
      substitution icon87'
      Crystal Palace U18

      Team stats

      Manchester City U18
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      9
      17
      Shots on target
      8
      7
      Corners
      4
      13
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      14
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      4
      Stuart Oduro
      Stuart Oduro
      Crosses
      2
      Jasper Judd
      Jasper Judd
      Touches
      19
      Marcus Hill
      Marcus Hill
