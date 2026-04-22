Crystal Palace U18 1 Manchester United U18 1
Palace U181
Casey90+4'
Manchester United U181
Ajayi20'
Match Summary
Match Blog
120'
Yellow Card
Benetton(1)
120'
Yellow Card
Ibragimov(15)
120+1'
Substitution
Cameron
Byrne-Hughes(1)off
Fred
Heath(13)on
102'
Substitution
Sean
Somade(5)off
Hugo
Bull(12)on
100'
Yellow Card
Walker-Smith(4)
90+4'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ben
Casey(9)
90+3'
Yellow Card
Kukonki(5)
90+2'
Red Card
Mills(3)
86'
Yellow Card
Benamar(3)
84'
Substitution
Rafe
McCormack(6)off
Jay
McEvoy(14)on
80'
Substitution
Donte
Martin(11)off
Kayden
Michael Moses(15)on
72'
Substitution
Joseph
Gabriel(10)off
Amir
Ibragimov(15)on
72'
Substitution
Nathaniel-Junior
Brown(7)off
James
Overy(12)on
65'
Yellow Card
Okoli(6)
56'
Substitution
Noah
Ajayi(11)off
Samuel
Lusale(16)on
20'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Noah
Ajayi(11)
Starting lineup
5
Sean Somade
DF
102'
9
Ben Casey
S
90+4'
Starting lineup
1
Cameron Byrne-Hughes
GK
120+1'
5
Godwill Kukonki
DF
90+3'
2
Yuel Helafu
DF
4
Daniel Armer
DF
3
Albert Mills
DF
90+2'
6
Rafe McCormack
MF
84'
10
Joseph Gabriel
MF
72'
8
Jim Thwaites
MF
11
Noah Ajayi
MF
20'
56'
7
Nathaniel-Junior Brown
MF
72'
9
Chido Obi
S
Substitutes
12
James Overy
72'
13
Fred Heath
120+1'
14
Jay McEvoy
84'
15
Amir Ibragimov
72'
120'
16
Samuel Lusale
56'
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Total shots
15
22
Shots on target
7
9
Corners
10
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
18
Offsides
7
4
Live
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today