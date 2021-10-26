Skip navigation
AFC Wimbledon vs Crystal Palace U21

AFC Wimbledon 0 Crystal Palace U21 2

AFC Wimbledon0
Palace U212
Rak-Sakyi57'
Street83'
Tue 26 Oct 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyThe Cherry Red Records Stadium

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+5'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack
Wells-Morrison(51)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(66)
on
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dapo Mebude.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Dániel Csoka (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Sutcliffe with a headed pass following a corner.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
89'

corner

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Street.
84'

free kick won

Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Robert
Street(46)
Robert Street
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
80'

Yellow Card

Csoka(3)
Dániel Csoka (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
79'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

AFC Wimbledon
Quaine
Bartley(49)
off
Aron
Sasu(39)
on
76'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(58)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(79)
on
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Quaine Bartley (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ethan Sutcliffe with a cross.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
71'

free kick won

Josh Hallard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi following a fast break.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(50)
off
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(40)
on
65'

Yellow Card

Kirby(58)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'

free kick won

Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

AFC Wimbledon
Isaac
Olaniyan(48)
off
Marcel
Campbell(45)
on
62'

Yellow Card

Rich-Baghuelou(70)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
60'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Ethan Sutcliffe (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
54'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ethan Sutcliffe.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
53'

Substitution

AFC Wimbledon
Luke
Jenkins(36)
off
Ethan
Sutcliffe(35)
on
52'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Luke Jenkins.
49'

free kick won

Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
47'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
46'

free kick won

Luke Jenkins (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
45'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zaki Oualah.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
35'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dániel Csoka.
30'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Jenkins with a headed pass.
19'

post

Henry Lawrence (AFC Wimbledon) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Quaine Bartley.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
17'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Luke Jenkins.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dániel Csoka.
13'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

offside

Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Josh Hallard tries a through ball, but Quaine Bartley is caught offside.
10'

Yellow Card

Olaniyan(48)
Isaac Olaniyan (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Quaine Bartley (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.
3'

free kick won

Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Joseph Whitworth
GK
64
Sean Robertson
DF
62
Tayo Adaramola
DF
70
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
62'
41
Jake O'Brien
DF
51
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon90'+5'
58
Nya Kirby
MF
65'
substitution icon74'
42
Malachi Boateng
MF
50
David Omilabu
S
substitution icon66'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
57'
46
Robert Street
S
83'

Substitutes

40
Scott Banks
substitution icon66'
60
Oliver Webber
66
David Boateng
substitution icon90'+5'
75
Harry Freedman
76
Daniel Quick
79
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon74'
80
Danny Imray

Starting lineup

31
Zaki Oualah
GK
36
Luke Jenkins
DF
substitution icon53'
32
Darius Charles
DF
3
Dániel Csoka
DF
80'
37
Paul Osew
MF
43
Josh Hallard
MF
2
Henry Lawrence
MF
48
Isaac Olaniyan
MF
10'
substitution icon63'
11
Ethan Chislett
S
16
Dapo Mebude
S
49
Quaine Bartley
S
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

35
Ethan Sutcliffe
substitution icon53'
39
Aron Sasu
substitution icon77'
40
Morgan Williams
41
Aaron Jones
42
Reuben Mason
44
Abdi Ali
45
Marcel Campbell
substitution icon63'
AFC Wimbledon

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
2
6
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
243
319
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5771
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Duels won
9
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Crosses
6
Nya Kirby
Nya Kirby
Touches
80
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Tackles
3
Nya Kirby
Nya Kirby
MKD
2-4
AST
CHEL
0-0
CHE
ROT
5-0
MAN
GIL
0-2
WES
OXF
3-2
TOT

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.