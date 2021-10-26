AFC Wimbledon v Palace Papa John's Trophy game rearranged
AFC Wimbledon 0 Crystal Palace U21 2
AFC Wimbledon0
Palace U212
Rak-Sakyi57'
Street83'
Match reports
U21s Report: Eagles see off the Dons to seal first Papa...
On a cold evening at the Cherry Red Records stadium, goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Street saw Crystal Palace Under-21s secure their first win of the Papa John’s Trophy campaign against a mid-table AFC Wimbledon side.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+5'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(51)off
David
Boateng(66)on
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dapo Mebude.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Dániel Csoka (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Sutcliffe with a headed pass following a corner.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
89'
corner
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Street.
84'
free kick won
Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(46)
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
80'
Yellow Card
Csoka(3)
Dániel Csoka (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
79'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Quaine
Bartley(49)off
Aron
Sasu(39)on
76'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(58)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(79)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Quaine Bartley (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ethan Sutcliffe with a cross.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
71'
free kick won
Josh Hallard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi following a fast break.
66'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(50)off
Scott
Banks(40)on
65'
Yellow Card
Kirby(58)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'
free kick won
Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Isaac
Olaniyan(48)off
Marcel
Campbell(45)on
62'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(70)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
60'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Ethan Sutcliffe (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
54'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ethan Sutcliffe.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
53'
Substitution
Luke
Jenkins(36)off
Ethan
Sutcliffe(35)on
52'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Luke Jenkins.
49'
free kick won
Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
47'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
46'
free kick won
Luke Jenkins (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
45'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zaki Oualah.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
35'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Tayo Adaramola is caught offside.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dániel Csoka.
30'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Jenkins with a headed pass.
19'
post
Henry Lawrence (AFC Wimbledon) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Quaine Bartley.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
17'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Luke Jenkins.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Dániel Csoka.
13'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
offside
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Josh Hallard tries a through ball, but Quaine Bartley is caught offside.
10'
Yellow Card
Olaniyan(48)
Isaac Olaniyan (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Quaine Bartley (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.
3'
free kick won
Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
51
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
90'+5'
58
Nya Kirby
MF
65'
74'
Starting lineup
31
Zaki Oualah
GK
36
Luke Jenkins
DF
53'
32
Darius Charles
DF
3
Dániel Csoka
DF
80'
37
Paul Osew
MF
43
Josh Hallard
MF
2
Henry Lawrence
MF
48
Isaac Olaniyan
MF
10'
63'
11
Ethan Chislett
S
16
Dapo Mebude
S
49
Quaine Bartley
S
77'
Substitutes
35
Ethan Sutcliffe
53'
39
Aron Sasu
77'
40
Morgan Williams
41
Aaron Jones
42
Reuben Mason
44
Abdi Ali
45
Marcel Campbell
63'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
2
6
Shots off target
4
3
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
243
319
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
1
2
- AFC Wimbledon v Palace Papa John's Trophy game rearranged
