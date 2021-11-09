Papa John's Trophy update: Portsmouth rearranged
Portsmouth 3 Crystal Palace U21 0
Portsmouth3
Azeez32'
Ahadme54'
Hirst90'+3'
Palace U210
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+6'
Substitution
Gassan
Ahadme(7)off
Issiaga
Kaba(34)on
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Hughes.
90'+3'
Portsmouth Goal
Goal!
George
Hirst(19)
Goal! Portsmouth 3, Crystal Palace U21 0. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Bass.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu following a fast break.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Taylor.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Bridgman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Azeez following a set piece situation.
89'
free kick won
George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Substitution
Adam
Payce(32)off
Alfie
Bridgman(33)on
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Jewitt-White.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Taylor (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
85'
post
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Omilabu.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
79'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(78)off
Danny
Imray(80)on
76'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(58)off
Fionn
Mooney(72)on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Noah Watson.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
72'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Noah Watson.
71'
free kick won
George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Substitution
Jack
Roles(73)off
James
Taylor(53)on
54'
Portsmouth Goal
Goal!
Gassan
Ahadme(7)
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kieron Freeman with a cross following a set piece situation.
53'
free kick won
George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Payce (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Jewitt-White.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a through ball.
48'
free kick won
Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
45'
Substitution
Louis
Thompson(23)off
Harry
Jewitt-White(38)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Hirst.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Roles tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
32'
Portsmouth Goal
Goal!
Miguel
Azeez(27)
Goal! Portsmouth 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Azeez with a cross.
28'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by David Boateng.
25'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Hirst.
20'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Hughes (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
19'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth. Connor Ogilvie tries a through ball, but Gassan Ahadme is caught offside.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme with a headed pass.
11'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alex Bass.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Payce.
2'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
35
Alex Bass
GK
20
Sean Raggett
DF
16
Connor Ogilvie
DF
13
Kieron Freeman
DF
41
Harvey Hughes
DF
23
Louis Thompson
MF
45'
32
Adam Payce
MF
88'
27
Miguel Azeez
MF
32'
24
Michael Jacobs
MF
7
Gassan Ahadme
S
54'
90'+6'
19
George Hirst
S
90'+3'
Substitutes
33
Alfie Bridgman
88'
34
Issiaga Kaba
90'+6'
36
Toby Steward
37
Daniel Gifford
38
Harry Jewitt-White
45'
43
David Setters
44
Jamie Howell
Team stats
Possession
53%
48%
Shots on target
9
2
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
378
324
Free kicks
8
10
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
WYC
0-5
BURT
TRA
3-2
OLD
SWI
1-0
NEW
SUN
1-1
BRA
STE
1-0
CAM
SH W
4-0
HAR
SCU
2-3
DON
POR
5-0
LIV
MOR
0-2
CAR
LEY
1-0
CHA
CRE
3-0
WOL
CRA
0-4
SOU
SUT
1-0
AFC
MAN
6-3
NEW
IPS
0-0
COL
FLE
1-4
ACC
BAR
1-0
LEI
