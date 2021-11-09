Skip navigation
Portsmouth vs Crystal Palace U21

Portsmouth 3 Crystal Palace U21 0

Portsmouth3
Azeez32'
Ahadme54'
Hirst90'+3'
Palace U210
Tue 09 Nov 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyFratton Park

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+6'

Substitution

Portsmouth
Gassan
Ahadme(7)
off
Issiaga
Kaba(34)
on
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross following a corner.
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Hughes.
90'+3'

Portsmouth Goal

Portsmouth
Goal!
Portsmouth
George
Hirst(19)
Goal! Portsmouth 3, Crystal Palace U21 0. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Bass.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu following a fast break.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Taylor.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Bridgman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Azeez following a set piece situation.
89'

free kick won

George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

Substitution

Portsmouth
Adam
Payce(32)
off
Alfie
Bridgman(33)
on
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Jewitt-White.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Taylor (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
85'

post

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Omilabu.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
79'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(78)
off
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(80)
on
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(58)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(72)
on
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs with a cross.
73'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Noah Watson.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
72'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Noah Watson.
71'

free kick won

George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

free kick won

Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(73)
off
James Taylor
James
Taylor(53)
on
54'

Portsmouth Goal

Portsmouth
Goal!
Portsmouth
Gassan
Ahadme(7)
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kieron Freeman with a cross following a set piece situation.
53'

free kick won

George Hirst (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Adam Payce (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Jewitt-White.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a through ball.
48'

free kick won

Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
45'

Substitution

Portsmouth
Louis
Thompson(23)
off
Harry
Jewitt-White(38)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Hirst.
40'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Roles tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
32'

Portsmouth Goal

Portsmouth
Goal!
Portsmouth
Miguel
Azeez(27)
Goal! Portsmouth 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
29'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Azeez with a cross.
28'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by David Boateng.
25'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Hirst.
20'

corner

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harvey Hughes (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
19'

offside

Offside, Portsmouth. Connor Ogilvie tries a through ball, but Gassan Ahadme is caught offside.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. George Hirst (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme with a headed pass.
11'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

free kick won

Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alex Bass.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Payce.
2'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

52
Owen Goodman
GK
76
Daniel Quick
DF
66
David Boateng
DF
70
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
78
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon77'
73
Jack Roles
MF
substitution icon57'
58
Nya Kirby
MF
substitution icon76'
42
Malachi Boateng
MF
79
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
50
David Omilabu
MF
46
Robert Street
S

Substitutes

53
James Taylor
substitution icon57'
61
Jackson Izquierdo
65
Dylan Thiselton
72
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon76'
74
Joe Sheridan
77
Maliq Cadogan
80
Danny Imray
substitution icon77'

Starting lineup

35
Alex Bass
GK
20
Sean Raggett
DF
16
Connor Ogilvie
DF
13
Kieron Freeman
DF
41
Harvey Hughes
DF
23
Louis Thompson
MF
substitution icon45'
32
Adam Payce
MF
substitution icon88'
27
Miguel Azeez
MF
32'
24
Michael Jacobs
MF
7
Gassan Ahadme
S
54'
substitution icon90'+6'
19
George Hirst
S
90'+3'

Substitutes

33
Alfie Bridgman
substitution icon88'
34
Issiaga Kaba
substitution icon90'+6'
36
Toby Steward
37
Daniel Gifford
38
Harry Jewitt-White
substitution icon45'
43
David Setters
44
Jamie Howell
Portsmouth

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
53%
48%
Shots on target
9
2
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
378
324
Free kicks
8
10
Offsides
1
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5974
Daniel Quick
Daniel Quick
Duels won
13
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Crosses
6
David Boateng
David Boateng
Touches
94
Daniel Quick
Daniel Quick
Tackles
5
Malachi Boateng
Malachi Boateng
