Palace Under-21s' EFL Trophy fixtures revealed
Plymouth 1 Crystal Palace U21 0
Plymouth1
Ennis90'+1'
Palace U210
Match reports
Match reports
U21s Report: Late Argyle winner ends Eagles’ Papa Johns...
On a cold Tuesday night at Home Park Crystal Palace Under-21s were defeated by League One leaders Plymouth Argyle. A stoppage time winner from Niall Ennis saw the hosts take all three points and end Palace’s run in this season’s Papa Johns Trophy.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+4'
free kick won
Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Plymouth Argyle Goal
Goal!
Niall
Ennis(11)
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz following a fast break.
90'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie.
87'
corner
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Fionn Mooney.
85'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
84'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(50)off
Maliq
Cadogan(62)on
84'
Substitution
Kaden
Rodney(78)off
Jadan
Raymond(64)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Randell.
81'
free kick won
Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
free kick won
Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(77)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)on
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Butcher.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
74'
free kick won
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
72'
Substitution
Caleb
Roberts(49)off
Niall
Ennis(11)on
71'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(54)off
Fionn
Mooney(51)on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Endacott with a cross.
62'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Finley
Craske(36)off
Bali
Mumba(17)on
61'
Substitution
Conor
Grant(15)off
Adam
Randell(20)on
60'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Killian Phillips tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
56'
Substitution
William
Jenkins-Davies(44)off
Finn
Azaz(18)on
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jack Endacott.
49'
corner
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
45'
Substitution
Sam
Cosgrove(16)off
Ryan
Hardie(9)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Oscar Halls.
45'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Conor Grant.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
36'
corner
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
32'
free kick won
Finley Craske (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Caleb Roberts (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Finley Craske (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross following a corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
15'
free kick won
Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caleb Roberts.
12'
offside
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Caleb Roberts tries a through ball, but is caught offside.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by William Jenkins-Davies.
1'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
25
Callum Burton
GK
22
Brendan Galloway
DF
6
Dan Scarr
DF
43
Oscar Halls
DF
42
Jack Endacott
MF
7
Matt Butcher
MF
36
Finley Craske
MF
61'
15
Conor Grant
MF
61'
49
Caleb Roberts
S
72'
16
Sam Cosgrove
S
45'
44
William Jenkins-Davies
S
56'
Substitutes
9
Ryan Hardie
45'
11
Niall Ennis
72'
90'+1'
17
Bali Mumba
61'
18
Finn Azaz
56'
20
Adam Randell
61'
37
Brandon Pursall
45
Zak Baker
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
4
1
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
278
307
Free kicks
6
10
Offsides
0
3
WYC
1-1
PET
WAL
0-2
MKD
STE
1-0
TOT
SH W
2-0
LEI
ROCH
2-2
SAL
NOR
1-3
ARS
LIN
2-0
NEW
HAR
0-6
EVE
HAR
2-1
MOR
FOR
4-1
EXE
CRE
0-1
TRA
CHEL
1-2
WES
CAM
1-0
IPS
BURT
4-0
BRA
B ROV
3-0
SWI
BOL
3-0
LEE
BAR
2-0
CAR
DER
1-3
MAN
STO
1-0
SHR
POR
2-0
WOL
SUT
2-0
OXF
NEW
2-1
SOU
FLE
2-2
MAN
CRA
5-2
AST
ACC
3-2
LIV
LEY
2-3
CHE
