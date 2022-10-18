Skip navigation
Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace U21

Plymouth 1 Crystal Palace U21 0

Plymouth1
Ennis90'+1'
Palace U210
Tue 18 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyHome Park

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+4'

free kick won

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie following a fast break.
90'+3'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

Plymouth Argyle Goal

Plymouth Argyle
Goal!
Plymouth Argyle
Niall
Ennis(11)
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz following a fast break.
90'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hardie.
87'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Fionn Mooney.
85'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(50)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(62)
on
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(78)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(64)
on
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Randell.
81'

free kick won

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

free kick won

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(77)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)
on
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Butcher.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bali Mumba.
74'

free kick won

Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Kaden Rodney tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
72'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Caleb
Roberts(49)
off
Niall
Ennis(11)
on
71'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(54)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(51)
on
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Endacott with a cross.
62'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Finley
Craske(36)
off
Bali Mumba
Bali
Mumba(17)
on
61'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Conor
Grant(15)
off
Adam
Randell(20)
on
60'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Killian Phillips tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
56'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
William
Jenkins-Davies(44)
off
Finn
Azaz(18)
on
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jack Endacott.
49'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
45'

Substitution

Plymouth Argyle
Sam Cosgrove
Sam
Cosgrove(16)
off
Ryan
Hardie(9)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Oscar Halls.
45'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a set piece situation.
41'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Conor Grant.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
36'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
32'

free kick won

Finley Craske (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Caleb Roberts (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
23'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Finley Craske (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant with a cross following a corner.
16'

corner

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
15'

free kick won

Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caleb Roberts.
12'

offside

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Caleb Roberts tries a through ball, but is caught offside.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by William Jenkins-Davies.
1'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

42
Joe Whitworth
GK
50
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon84'
46
Seán Grehan
DF
78
Kaden Rodney
DF
substitution icon84'
58
Noah Watson
DF
55
Killian Phillips
MF
54
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon69'
40
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
77
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon77'
45
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
60
Victor Akinwale
S

Substitutes

51
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon69'
53
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon77'
59
Joshua Addae
62
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon84'
64
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon84'
72
Freddie Bell
74
Jackson Izquierdo

Starting lineup

25
Callum Burton
GK
22
Brendan Galloway
DF
6
Dan Scarr
DF
43
Oscar Halls
DF
42
Jack Endacott
MF
7
Matt Butcher
MF
36
Finley Craske
MF
substitution icon61'
15
Conor Grant
MF
substitution icon61'
49
Caleb Roberts
S
substitution icon72'
16
Sam Cosgrove
S
substitution icon45'
44
William Jenkins-Davies
S
substitution icon56'

Substitutes

9
Ryan Hardie
substitution icon45'
11
Niall Ennis
substitution icon72'
90'+1'
17
Bali Mumba
substitution icon61'
18
Finn Azaz
substitution icon56'
20
Adam Randell
substitution icon61'
37
Brandon Pursall
45
Zak Baker
Plymouth Argyle

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
4
1
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
278
307
Free kicks
6
10
Offsides
0
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4962
Noah Watson
Noah Watson
Duels won
10
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
Crosses
3
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison
Touches
84
Joe Whitworth
Joe Whitworth
Tackles
4
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
WYC
1-1
PET
WAL
0-2
MKD
STE
1-0
TOT
SH W
2-0
LEI
ROCH
2-2
SAL
NOR
1-3
ARS
LIN
2-0
NEW
HAR
0-6
EVE
HAR
2-1
MOR
FOR
4-1
EXE
CRE
0-1
TRA
CHEL
1-2
WES
CAM
1-0
IPS
BURT
4-0
BRA
B ROV
3-0
SWI
BOL
3-0
LEE
BAR
2-0
CAR
DER
1-3
MAN
STO
1-0
SHR
POR
2-0
WOL
SUT
2-0
OXF
NEW
2-1
SOU
FLE
2-2
MAN
CRA
5-2
AST
ACC
3-2
LIV
LEY
2-3
CHE

