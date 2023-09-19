Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • Under-21
  • EFL Trophy
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
  • Next game

    EFL Trophy//Adams Park

    Wycombe Wanderers
    Wycombe Wanderers
    Crystal Palace U21
    Crystal Palace U21

  • EFL Trophy//The Cherry Red Records Stadium

    AFC Wimbledon
    AFC Wimbledon
    Crystal Palace U21
    Crystal Palace U21

  • EFL Trophy//Lamex Stadium

    Stevenage
    Stevenage
    Crystal Palace U21
    Crystal Palace U21