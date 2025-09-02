Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Men
Women
U21
U18
U21
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
Next game
EFL Trophy
//
Copperjax Community Stadium
Bromley
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre
EFL Trophy
//
The Cherry Red Records Stadium
AFC Wimbledon
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre
EFL Trophy
//
Lamex Stadium
Stevenage
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre