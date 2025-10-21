Skip navigation
      Stevenage vs Crystal Palace U21

      Stevenage Crystal Palace U21

      Stevenage
      Stevenage
      Palace U21
      Crystal Palace U21
      Tue 21 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      EFL TrophyLamex Stadium

      Stevenage vs Crystal Palace U21

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      AFCAFC Wimbledon
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      2
      BROBromley
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      3
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      4
      STEStevenage
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today