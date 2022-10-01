U21s Report: Mooney winner sees Palace go 10 games unbeaten
West Ham United U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1
West Ham United U210
Palace U211
Mooney24'
U21 Match Highlights: West Ham United 0-1 Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lennon Peake.
90'+4'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by George Earthy.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
85'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver Scarles (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
84'
Substitution
Callum
Marshall(9)off
Lennon
Peake(14)on
84'
Substitution
Keenan
Appiah-Forson(10)off
George
Earthy(15)on
83'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
82'
free kick won
Regan Clayton (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(4)off
Jadan
Raymond(15)on
78'
Substitution
Kamarai
Simon-Swyer(7)off
Remy
Coddington(16)on
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harrison Ashby.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
70'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(12)on
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Regan Clayton.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
65'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
56'
free kick won
Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
53'
Substitution
Archie
Woods(8)off
Michael
Forbes(12)on
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
51'
Red Card
Laing(5)
Levi Laing (West Ham United U21) is shown the red card.
50'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. William Greenidge (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Scarles with a cross following a corner.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. William Greenidge (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Scarles with a cross following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
48'
Yellow Card
Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
42'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Greenidge.
34'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
25'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Fionn
Mooney(11)
Goal! West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.
22'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Levi Laing.
18'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
18'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
17'
corner
Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
16'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Scarles.
13'
free kick won
Archie Woods (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Greenidge.
4'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
4
David Ozoh
MF
16'
81'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
24'
70'
Starting lineup
1
Brian Kinnear
GK
5
Levi Laing
DF
51'
3
Regan Clayton
DF
6
William Greenidge
DF
2
Harrison Ashby
DF
4
Pierre Ekwah
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
53'
7
Kamarai Simon-Swyer
MF
78'
11
Oliver Scarles
MF
9
Callum Marshall
S
84'
10
Keenan Appiah-Forson
S
84'
Substitutes
12
Michael Forbes
53'
13
Mason Terry
14
Lennon Peake
84'
15
George Earthy
84'
16
Remy Coddington
78'
Team stats
Possession
40%
60%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
6
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
16
Offsides
0
0
CHE
2-2
LEI
BLA
6-1
MAN
LIV
1-1
ARS
U21s Report: Mooney winner sees Palace go 10 games unbeaten
