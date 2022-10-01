Skip navigation
West Ham United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

West Ham United U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1

West Ham United U210
Palace U211
Mooney24'
Sat 01 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Rush Green

Full-Time
U21 Match Highlights: West Ham United 0-1 Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U21 Match Highlights: West Ham United 0-1 Palace

03:26

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lennon Peake.
90'+4'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by George Earthy.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
85'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Oliver Scarles (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
84'

Substitution

West Ham United U21
Callum
Marshall(9)
off
Lennon
Peake(14)
on
84'

Substitution

West Ham United U21
Keenan
Appiah-Forson(10)
off
George
Earthy(15)
on
83'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
82'

free kick won

Regan Clayton (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(4)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(15)
on
78'

Substitution

West Ham United U21
Kamarai
Simon-Swyer(7)
off
Remy
Coddington(16)
on
74'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harrison Ashby.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(12)
on
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Regan Clayton.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
65'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

free kick won

Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'

free kick won

Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
56'

free kick won

Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
53'

Substitution

West Ham United U21
Archie
Woods(8)
off
Michael
Forbes(12)
on
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
51'

Red Card

Laing(5)
Levi Laing (West Ham United U21) is shown the red card.
50'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. William Greenidge (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Scarles with a cross following a corner.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. William Greenidge (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Scarles with a cross following a corner.
49'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
48'

Yellow Card

Omilabu(7)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
45'+1'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Harrison Ashby (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Fionn Mooney tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Clayton with a cross.
42'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Greenidge.
34'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
25'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Fionn
Mooney(11)
Fionn Mooney
Goal! West Ham United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.
22'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Levi Laing.
18'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
18'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
17'

corner

Corner, West Ham United U21. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
16'

free kick won

Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'

free kick won

Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Callum Marshall (West Ham United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Scarles.
13'

free kick won

Archie Woods (West Ham United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by William Greenidge.
4'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
5
Seán Grehan
DF
2
Kaden Rodney
DF
4
David Ozoh
MF
16'
substitution icon81'
7
David Omilabu
MF
48'
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
24'
substitution icon70'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
9
Victor Akinwale
S
10
Killian Phillips
S

Substitutes

12
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
substitution icon70'
13
Laurence Shala
14
Noah Watson
15
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon81'
16
Maliq Cadogan

Starting lineup

1
Brian Kinnear
GK
5
Levi Laing
DF
51'
3
Regan Clayton
DF
6
William Greenidge
DF
2
Harrison Ashby
DF
4
Pierre Ekwah
MF
8
Archie Woods
MF
substitution icon53'
7
Kamarai Simon-Swyer
MF
substitution icon78'
11
Oliver Scarles
MF
9
Callum Marshall
S
substitution icon84'
10
Keenan Appiah-Forson
S
substitution icon84'

Substitutes

12
Michael Forbes
substitution icon53'
13
Mason Terry
14
Lennon Peake
substitution icon84'
15
George Earthy
substitution icon84'
16
Remy Coddington
substitution icon78'
West Ham United U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
40%
60%
Shots on target
3
7
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
6
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
16
Offsides
0
0
CHE
2-2
LEI
BLA
6-1
MAN
LIV
1-1
ARS

