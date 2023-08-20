Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Reading U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Reading U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 0

Reading U212
Harris42'
Wareham86'
Palace U210
Sun 20 Aug 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Bearwood Park Training Ground

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+4'

free kick won

Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Billie Clark.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a fast break.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Adler Nascimento(16)
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Trialist (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler Nascimento(16)
on
86'

Reading U21 Goal

Reading U21
Goal!
Reading U21
Jayden
Wareham(9)
Goal! Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
84'

Yellow Card

Tuma(11)
Basil Tuma (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
82'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
82'

free kick won

Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Maudner.
82'

Yellow Card

Abdel-Salam(14)
Hamid Abdel-Salam (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Seán Grehan
Seán
Grehan(12)
on
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
77'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Chris Francis tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
76'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
74'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21).
73'

Substitution

Reading U21
Taylan
Harris(7)
off
Harvey
Maudner(16)
on
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Tivonge Rushesha (Reading U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
68'

free kick won

Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'

Substitution

Reading U21
Michael
Stickland(5)
off
Jacob
Borgnis(15)
on
66'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21).
66'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Trialist tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
A
Trialist(15)
on
62'

Substitution

Reading U21
Jeriel
Dorsett(6)
off
Genero
Maragh(12)
on
62'

Substitution

Reading U21
Kelvin
Abrefa(2)
off
Hamid
Abdel-Salam(14)
on
60'

Yellow Card

Watson(14)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
54'

Yellow Card

Raymond(10)
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
54'

free kick won

Basil Tuma (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
50'

free kick won

Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelvin Abrefa.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Caleb
Kporha(3)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Reading U21 Goal

Reading U21
Goal!
Reading U21
Taylan
Harris(7)
Goal! Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
38'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha tries a through ball, but Chris Francis is caught offside.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tivonge Rushesha.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
36'

Yellow Card

Craig(8)
Michael Craig (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
31'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha with a headed pass.
27'

offside

Offside, Reading U21. Michael Stickland tries a through ball, but Jayden Wareham is caught offside.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
24'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'

free kick won

Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi with a headed pass.
20'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
11'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Reid with a cross.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
10'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Wareham.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joe Whitworth
GK
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon78'
3
Caleb Kporha
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Chris Francis
DF
11
Victor Akinwale
MF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
54'
substitution icon87'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
4
Dylan Reid
MF
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

12
Seán Grehan
substitution icon78'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Noah Watson
substitution icon45'
60'
15
A Trialist
substitution icon64'
16
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon87'
90'+1'

Starting lineup

1
Coniah Boyce-Clarke
GK
3
Sam Paul
DF
2
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
substitution icon62'
5
Michael Stickland
DF
substitution icon68'
6
Jeriel Dorsett
DF
substitution icon62'
4
Tivonge Rushesha
MF
8
Michael Craig
MF
36'
10
Billie Clark
MF
7
Taylan Harris
MF
42'
substitution icon73'
9
Jayden Wareham
S
86'
11
Basil Tuma
S
84'

Substitutes

12
Genero Maragh
substitution icon62'
13
Harvey Collins
14
Hamid Abdel-Salam
substitution icon62'
82'
15
Jacob Borgnis
substitution icon68'
16
Harvey Maudner
substitution icon73'
Reading U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
57%
44%
Total shots
8
14
Shots on target
5
5
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
436
320
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
1
6

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4449
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Duels won
10
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
Crosses
7
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Touches
67
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Tackles
4
Chris Francis
Chris Francis

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

1
Joe Whitworth
GK
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon78'
3
Caleb Kporha
DF
substitution icon45'
6
Chris Francis
DF
11
Victor Akinwale
MF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
54'
substitution icon87'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
4
Dylan Reid
MF
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

12
Seán Grehan
substitution icon78'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Noah Watson
substitution icon45'
60'
15
A Trialist
substitution icon64'
16
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon87'
90'+1'

Starting lineup

1
Coniah Boyce-Clarke
GK
3
Sam Paul
DF
2
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
substitution icon62'
5
Michael Stickland
DF
substitution icon68'
6
Jeriel Dorsett
DF
substitution icon62'
4
Tivonge Rushesha
MF
8
Michael Craig
MF
36'
10
Billie Clark
MF
7
Taylan Harris
MF
42'
substitution icon73'
9
Jayden Wareham
S
86'
11
Basil Tuma
S
84'

Substitutes

12
Genero Maragh
substitution icon62'
13
Harvey Collins
14
Hamid Abdel-Salam
substitution icon62'
82'
15
Jacob Borgnis
substitution icon68'
16
Harvey Maudner
substitution icon73'
Reading U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
57%
44%
Total shots
8
14
Shots on target
5
5
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
436
320
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
1
6

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4449
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Duels won
10
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
Crosses
7
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Touches
67
Dylan Reid
Dylan Reid
Tackles
4
Chris Francis
Chris Francis

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+4'

free kick won

Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Billie Clark.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a fast break.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Adler Nascimento(16)
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Trialist (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler Nascimento(16)
on
86'

Reading U21 Goal

Reading U21
Goal!
Reading U21
Jayden
Wareham(9)
Goal! Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
84'

Yellow Card

Tuma(11)
Basil Tuma (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
82'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
82'

free kick won

Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Maudner.
82'

Yellow Card

Abdel-Salam(14)
Hamid Abdel-Salam (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(2)
off
Seán Grehan
Seán
Grehan(12)
on
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
77'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Chris Francis tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
76'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
74'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21).
73'

Substitution

Reading U21
Taylan
Harris(7)
off
Harvey
Maudner(16)
on
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Tivonge Rushesha (Reading U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
68'

free kick won

Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'

Substitution

Reading U21
Michael
Stickland(5)
off
Jacob
Borgnis(15)
on
66'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21).
66'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Trialist tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
A
Trialist(15)
on
62'

Substitution

Reading U21
Jeriel
Dorsett(6)
off
Genero
Maragh(12)
on
62'

Substitution

Reading U21
Kelvin
Abrefa(2)
off
Hamid
Abdel-Salam(14)
on
60'

Yellow Card

Watson(14)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
57'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
54'

Yellow Card

Raymond(10)
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
54'

free kick won

Basil Tuma (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

corner

Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
50'

free kick won

Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelvin Abrefa.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Caleb
Kporha(3)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Reading U21 Goal

Reading U21
Goal!
Reading U21
Taylan
Harris(7)
Goal! Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
38'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha tries a through ball, but Chris Francis is caught offside.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tivonge Rushesha.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
36'

Yellow Card

Craig(8)
Michael Craig (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
31'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha with a headed pass.
27'

offside

Offside, Reading U21. Michael Stickland tries a through ball, but Jayden Wareham is caught offside.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
24'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'

free kick won

Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi with a headed pass.
20'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

free kick won

Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
11'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Reid with a cross.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
10'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Wareham.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.