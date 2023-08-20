Reading U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 0
Reading U212
Harris42'
Wareham86'
Palace U210
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+4'
free kick won
Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Billie Clark.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a fast break.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Adler Nascimento(16)
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Trialist (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
87'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Adler Nascimento(16)on
86'
Reading U21 Goal
Goal!
Jayden
Wareham(9)
Goal! Reading U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
84'
Yellow Card
Tuma(11)
Basil Tuma (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
82'
corner
Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
82'
free kick won
Harvey Maudner (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Basil Tuma (Reading U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Maudner.
82'
Yellow Card
Abdel-Salam(14)
Hamid Abdel-Salam (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
80'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
78'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Seán
Grehan(12)on
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
77'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Chris Francis tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
76'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Trialist is caught offside.
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21).
73'
Substitution
Taylan
Harris(7)off
Harvey
Maudner(16)on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Tivonge Rushesha (Reading U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hamid Abdel-Salam.
68'
free kick won
Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
Substitution
Michael
Stickland(5)off
Jacob
Borgnis(15)on
66'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21).
66'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Trialist tries a through ball, but Noah Watson is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)off
A
Trialist(15)on
62'
Substitution
Jeriel
Dorsett(6)off
Genero
Maragh(12)on
62'
Substitution
Kelvin
Abrefa(2)off
Hamid
Abdel-Salam(14)on
60'
Yellow Card
Watson(14)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'
corner
Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
54'
Yellow Card
Raymond(10)
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
54'
free kick won
Basil Tuma (Reading U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
corner
Corner, Reading U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
50'
free kick won
Sam Paul (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
48'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jayden Wareham (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelvin Abrefa.
45'
Substitution
Caleb
Kporha(3)off
Noah
Watson(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jadan Raymond tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
45'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Reading U21 Goal
Goal!
Taylan
Harris(7)
Goal! Reading U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Basil Tuma.
38'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha tries a through ball, but Chris Francis is caught offside.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tivonge Rushesha.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Paul.
36'
Yellow Card
Craig(8)
Michael Craig (Reading U21) is shown the yellow card.
31'
free kick won
Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha with a headed pass.
27'
offside
Offside, Reading U21. Michael Stickland tries a through ball, but Jayden Wareham is caught offside.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
24'
free kick won
Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Michael Craig (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi with a headed pass.
20'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Taylan Harris (Reading U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Reid.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Reid with a cross.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
10'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Michael Stickland.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Taylan Harris (Reading U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Wareham.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
54'
87'
Substitutes
14
Noah Watson
45'
60'
15
A Trialist
64'
16
Adler Nascimento
87'
90'+1'
Starting lineup
1
Coniah Boyce-Clarke
GK
3
Sam Paul
DF
2
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
62'
5
Michael Stickland
DF
68'
6
Jeriel Dorsett
DF
62'
4
Tivonge Rushesha
MF
8
Michael Craig
MF
36'
10
Billie Clark
MF
7
Taylan Harris
MF
42'
73'
9
Jayden Wareham
S
86'
11
Basil Tuma
S
84'
Substitutes
12
Genero Maragh
62'
13
Harvey Collins
14
Hamid Abdel-Salam
62'
82'
15
Jacob Borgnis
68'
16
Harvey Maudner
73'
Team stats
Possession
57%
44%
Total shots
8
14
Shots on target
5
5
Corners
3
9
Passes completed
436
320
Free kicks
11
11
Offsides
1
6
Top performing palace players
