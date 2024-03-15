Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Southampton U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Southampton U21 Crystal Palace U21

Southampton U21
Southampton U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Fri 15 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Snows Stadium

Southampton U21 vs Crystal Palace U21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog