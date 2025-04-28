Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace U21 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U21

      Crystal Palace U21 3 Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1

      Palace U213
      Mustapha23'
      Umeh-Chibueze37'
      Kporha56'
      Brighton and Hove Albion U211
      Knight52'
      Mon 28 Apr 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League 2 - Division 1VBS Community Stadium

      Full-Time

      Under-21s

      Powell: We’ll put in quality performances to keep going in the play-offs

      Under-21s

      Powell: We’ll put in quality performances to keep going...

      Speaking to Palace TV after the victory over fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League 2 play-offs, Under-21s head coach Darren Powell gave an insight into the team’s mental approach to these knockout games.
      Powell: We’ll put in quality performances to keep going in the play-offs

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MANManchester City U21
      20
      15
      2
      3
      61
      23
      +38
      47
      2
      FULFulham U21
      20
      14
      3
      3
      49
      30
      +19
      45
      3
      CHEChelsea U21
      20
      12
      2
      6
      51
      30
      +21
      38
      4
      WESWest Ham United U21
      20
      12
      2
      6
      30
      24
      +6
      38
      5
      MANManchester United U21
      20
      11
      3
      6
      45
      31
      +14
      36
      6
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      20
      10
      5
      5
      44
      35
      +9
      35
      7
      SOUSouthampton U21
      20
      10
      4
      6
      38
      31
      +7
      34
      8
      ARSArsenal U21
      20
      10
      3
      7
      44
      38
      +6
      33
      9
      NEWNewcastle United U21
      20
      10
      2
      8
      39
      37
      +2
      32
      10
      LEILeicester City U21
      20
      9
      4
      7
      39
      30
      +9
      31
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
      20
      8
      6
      6
      39
      22
      +17
      30
      12
      EVEEverton U21
      20
      8
      5
      7
      41
      43
      -2
      29
      13
      SUNSunderland U21
      20
      8
      4
      8
      48
      35
      +13
      28
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
      20
      8
      4
      8
      30
      36
      -6
      28
      15
      NOTNottingham Forest U21
      20
      8
      3
      9
      32
      28
      +4
      27
      16
      LIVLiverpool U21
      20
      7
      6
      7
      29
      31
      -2
      27
      17
      LEELeeds United U21
      20
      6
      7
      7
      27
      32
      -5
      25
      18
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
      20
      7
      4
      9
      33
      42
      -9
      25
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      20
      7
      1
      12
      27
      43
      -16
      22
      20
      REAReading U21
      20
      6
      3
      11
      26
      45
      -19
      21
      21
      BLABlackburn Rovers U21
      20
      6
      2
      12
      31
      47
      -16
      20
      22
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
      20
      6
      1
      13
      35
      47
      -12
      19
      23
      DERDerby County U21
      20
      5
      4
      11
      27
      43
      -16
      19
      24
      NORNorwich City U21
      20
      5
      3
      12
      29
      49
      -20
      18
      25
      STOStoke City U21
      20
      4
      3
      13
      26
      43
      -17
      15
      26
      ASTAston Villa U21
      20
      2
      6
      12
      26
      51
      -25
      12

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by George King.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Nti.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Nti (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sahil Bashir (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Slater with a cross.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zane Albarus.
      84'

      free kick won

      Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      Franco
      Umeh-Chibueze(11)
      off
      Zach Marsh
      Zach
      Marsh(15)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi is caught offside.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Shane Nti is caught offside.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
      78'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Joe
      Belmont(9)
      off
      Sahil
      Bashir(14)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Harry
      Howell(7)
      off
      Yussif
      Owusu(12)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Freddie
      Simmonds(4)
      off
      Shane
      Nti(16)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Hindolo
      Mustapha(10)
      off
      Dylan Reid
      Dylan
      Reid(12)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      69'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Louie Moulden (Crystal Palace U21).
      67'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
      65'

      free kick won

      Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha with a cross.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
      56'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Caleb
      Kporha(2)
      Caleb Kporha
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Louie Moulden.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Howell.
      52'

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Joe
      Knight(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Slater with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nehemiah Oriola.
      46'

      free kick won

      Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Killian Cahill.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
      45'

      free kick won

      Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Albarus(2)
      Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Chouchane(8)
      Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Umeh-Chibueze(11)
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Knight(6)
      Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
      40'

      free kick won

      Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Franco
      Umeh-Chibueze(11)
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Penman(5)
      Charlie Penman (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Nehemiah Oriola is caught offside.
      31'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Mustapha(10)
      Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
      30'

      free kick won

      Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Hindolo
      Mustapha(10)
      Hindolo Mustapha
      Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George King.
      22'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Freddie Simmonds.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
      15'

      free kick won

      Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mofe Jemide.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Charlie Penman.
      12'

      free kick won

      Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Freddie Simmonds.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Slater following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      4'

      free kick won

      Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Louie Moulden
      GK
      3
      Mofe Jemide
      DF
      2
      Caleb Kporha
      DF
      56'
      4
      George King
      DF
      5
      Luke Browne
      DF
      7
      Rio Cardines
      MF
      10
      Hindolo Mustapha
      MF
      23'
      31'
      substitution icon74'
      6
      Joseph Gibbard
      MF
      11
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      MF
      37'
      41'
      substitution icon84'
      8
      Kaden Rodney
      MF
      9
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi
      S

      12
      Dylan Reid
      substitution icon74'
      14
      Jake Grante
      15
      Zach Marsh
      substitution icon84'
      16
      Sebastian Williams
      17
      Joél Drakes-Thomas

      Starting lineup

      1
      Killian Cahill
      GK
      3
      Jacob Slater
      DF
      4
      Freddie Simmonds
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      6
      Joe Knight
      DF
      41'
      52'
      5
      Charlie Penman
      DF
      33'
      7
      Harry Howell
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      2
      Zane Albarus
      MF
      43'
      8
      Samy Chouchane
      MF
      42'
      10
      Jamie Mullins
      MF
      11
      Nehemiah Oriola
      MF
      9
      Joe Belmont
      S
      substitution icon76'

      12
      Yussif Owusu
      substitution icon76'
      13
      Steven Hall
      14
      Sahil Bashir
      substitution icon76'
      15
      Callum Mackley
      16
      Shane Nti
      substitution icon76'
      Crystal Palace U21

      Brighton and Hove Albion U21
      Possession
      38%
      62%
      Total shots
      14
      9
      Shots on target
      10
      3
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      170
      337
      Free kicks
      11
      17
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Successful passes
      2735
      Mofe Jemide
      Mofe Jemide
      Duels won
      7
      Joseph Gibbard
      Joseph Gibbard
      Crosses
      4
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
      Touches
      53
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
      Tackles
      3
      Rio Cardines
      Rio Cardines
