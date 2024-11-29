Skip navigation
      Fri 29 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League 2 - Division 1Whitley Park

      Match Blog

      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MANManchester City U21
      8
      7
      0
      1
      30
      8
      +22
      21
      2
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
      8
      6
      1
      1
      25
      6
      +19
      19
      3
      FULFulham U21
      7
      6
      0
      1
      21
      11
      +10
      18
      4
      LIVLiverpool U21
      8
      6
      0
      2
      18
      9
      +9
      18
      5
      ARSArsenal U21
      8
      5
      0
      3
      19
      17
      +2
      15
      6
      WESWest Ham United U21
      8
      5
      0
      3
      13
      11
      +2
      15
      7
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      7
      4
      2
      1
      18
      16
      +2
      14
      8
      EVEEverton U21
      8
      4
      2
      2
      19
      18
      +1
      14
      9
      SUNSunderland U21
      8
      4
      1
      3
      25
      17
      +8
      13
      10
      CHEChelsea U21
      8
      4
      1
      3
      19
      11
      +8
      13
      11
      NEWNewcastle United U21
      8
      4
      1
      3
      10
      8
      +2
      13
      12
      NOTNottingham Forest U21
      8
      4
      0
      4
      12
      7
      +5
      12
      13
      LEILeicester City U21
      8
      4
      0
      4
      17
      14
      +3
      12
      14
      MANManchester United U21
      8
      4
      0
      4
      19
      18
      +1
      12
      15
      LEELeeds United U21
      8
      3
      3
      2
      11
      11
      0
      12
      16
      REAReading U21
      8
      3
      2
      3
      14
      15
      -1
      11
      17
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
      8
      3
      1
      4
      13
      17
      -4
      10
      18
      SOUSouthampton U21
      8
      3
      1
      4
      12
      17
      -5
      10
      19
      DERDerby County U21
      8
      3
      0
      5
      14
      19
      -5
      9
      20
      NORNorwich City U21
      8
      3
      0
      5
      14
      21
      -7
      9
      21
      ASTAston Villa U21
      8
      2
      1
      5
      13
      21
      -8
      7
      22
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
      8
      2
      1
      5
      11
      23
      -12
      7
      23
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      8
      2
      0
      6
      13
      22
      -9
      6
      24
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
      8
      2
      0
      6
      11
      22
      -11
      6
      25
      BLABlackburn Rovers U21
      8
      1
      0
      7
      11
      24
      -13
      3
      26
      STOStoke City U21
      8
      0
      1
      7
      4
      23
      -19
      1

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today