Tottenham Hotspur U21 2 Crystal Palace U21 3
Tottenham Hotspur U212
Akhamrich50'
Irow89'
Palace U213
Marsh3' 34' 73'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
2
2
0
0
8
0
+8
6
2
CHEChelsea U21
2
2
0
0
8
1
+7
6
3
MANManchester United U21
2
2
0
0
5
2
+3
6
4
FULFulham U21
2
2
0
0
7
5
+2
6
5
IPSIpswich Town U21
2
2
0
0
7
5
+2
6
6
SOUSouthampton U21
2
2
0
0
5
3
+2
6
7
BIRBirmingham City U21
2
1
1
0
5
2
+3
4
8
LEILeicester City U21
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
2
1
1
0
4
3
+1
4
10
NOTNottingham Forest U21
2
1
1
0
3
2
+1
4
11
LEELeeds United U21
2
1
0
1
5
3
+2
3
12
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
2
1
0
1
7
6
+1
3
13
CRYCrystal Palace U21
1
1
0
0
3
2
+1
3
14
EVEEverton U21
2
1
0
1
4
4
0
3
15
MANManchester City U21
2
1
0
1
4
4
0
3
16
STOStoke City U21
2
0
2
0
4
4
0
2
17
REAReading U21
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
18
ARSArsenal U21
2
0
1
1
4
5
-1
1
19
NORNorwich City U21
2
0
1
1
3
5
-2
1
20
BURBurnley U21
1
0
0
1
1
2
-1
0
21
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
22
LIVLiverpool U21
1
0
0
1
2
4
-2
0
23
SUNSunderland U21
2
0
0
2
5
8
-3
0
24
WESWest Ham United U21
2
0
0
2
1
4
-3
0
25
ASTAston Villa U21
1
0
0
1
0
3
-3
0
26
DERDerby County U21
2
0
0
2
3
7
-4
0
27
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0
28
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
29
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
1
7
-6
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrell Ashcroft (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum Olusesi.
90'+4'
free kick won
Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
90'
Substitution
Dean
Benamar(3)off
Tyler
Whyte(16)on
89'
Tottenham Hotspur U21 Goal
Goal!
Oliver
Irow(11)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.
88'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
88'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U21).
85'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Asher Agbinone is caught offside.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich with a cross.
83'
Substitution
Kaden
Rodney(8)off
Joseph
Gibbard(12)on
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucá Williams-Barnett (Tottenham Hotspur U21) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Tyrell Ashcroft with a cross.
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Asher Agbinone is caught offside.
78'
Substitution
Rio
Kyerematen(8)off
Calum
Logan(17)on
78'
Substitution
Pele
Arganese-McDermott(4)off
Malachi
Hardy(15)on
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Tynan Thompson.
73'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 3. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asher Agbinone following a fast break.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh with a headed pass following a corner.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Rowswell.
70'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.
68'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
66'
free kick won
Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21).
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Tyrell Ashcroft.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tynan Thompson.
57'
Substitution
Jun'ai
Byfield(5)off
Reiss
Denny(14)on
57'
Substitution
Reiss
Elliot-Parris(9)off
Tynan
Thompson(16)on
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
54'
post
Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Jake Grante.
53'
free kick won
Jun'ai Byfield (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Joél Drakes-Thomas.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Benamar.
50'
free kick won
Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Tottenham Hotspur U21 Goal
Goal!
Yusuf
Akhamrich(7)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rio Kyerematen.
49'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Dean Benamar is caught offside.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yusuf Akhamrich (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Kyerematen.
46'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
45'
Substitution
Rio
Cardines(7)off
Joél
Drakes-Thomas(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Yusuf Akhamrich.
43'
free kick won
Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Yellow Card
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
42'
free kick won
Reiss Elliot-Parris (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dylan Reid with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Rowswell.
36'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
34'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur U21). Assisted by Luke Browne.
33'
Yellow Card
Arganese-McDermott(4)
Pele Arganese-McDermott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Rio Cardines is caught offside.
32'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
30'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur U21. Conceded by Luke Browne.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver Irow (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett with a through ball.
26'
Yellow Card
Byfield(5)
Jun'ai Byfield (Tottenham Hotspur U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Zach Marsh is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Pele Arganese-McDermott (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dean Benamar with a cross following a corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Pele Arganese-McDermott.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Tyrell Ashcroft.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asher Agbinone.
8'
free kick won
Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Dean Benamar (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adler Nascimento following a fast break.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Akhamrich.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Harry Lee (Crystal Palace U21). Assisted by Lucá Williams-Barnett.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
15
Adler Nascimento
MF
9
Zach Marsh
S
3'
34'
42'
73'
Starting lineup
1
Luca Gunter
GK
2
James Rowswell
DF
4
Pele Arganese-McDermott
DF
33'
78'
3
Tyrell Ashcroft
DF
5
Jun'ai Byfield
DF
26'
57'
10
Lucá Williams-Barnett
MF
8
Rio Kyerematen
MF
78'
6
Callum Olusesi
MF
11
Oliver Irow
MF
89'
7
Yusuf Akhamrich
MF
50'
9
Reiss Elliot-Parris
S
57'
Substitutes
12
Dante Cassanova
14
Reiss Denny
57'
15
Malachi Hardy
78'
16
Tynan Thompson
57'
17
Calum Logan
78'
Team stats
Possession
63%
37%
Total shots
14
15
Shots on target
5
6
Corners
8
6
Passes completed
419
217
Free kicks
5
9
Offsides
0
7
Top performing palace players
MAN
4-2
NOR
WOL
2-2
STO
SOU
3-2
SUN
REA
0-0
LEI
NOT
2-2
ARS
NEW
0-5
CHE
MAN
3-1
WES
EVE
3-4
FUL
BLA
0-4
BHA
