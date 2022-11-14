Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Visiting Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Main Stand redevelopment
Supporters
Member Hub
Palace TV+
Disabled supporters
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Friendlies
First-Team
Under-21
Under-18
Women
Under-21
All
EFL Trophy
Premier League Cup
unnamed competition 742
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Other Club Friendlies
Premier League Cup
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
Next game
Premier League Cup
//
Bramall Lane
Sheffield United U21
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre
Premier League Cup
//
Northumberland FA
Newcastle United U21
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre
Premier League Cup
//
Robins High Performance Centre
Bristol City U21
Crystal Palace U21
Match Centre
Premier League Cup
//
Crystal Palace Academy
Crystal Palace U21
(A)
V
Bristol City U21
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League Cup
//
Crystal Palace Academy
Crystal Palace U21
(A)
V
Sheffield United U21
(H)
Match Centre
Premier League Cup
//
Crystal Palace Academy
Crystal Palace U21
(A)
V
Newcastle United U21
(H)
Match Centre