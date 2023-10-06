Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Birmingham City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Birmingham City U21 Crystal Palace U21

Birmingham City U21
Birmingham City U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Fri 06 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupSt. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Premier League Cup

Birmingham City U21
Crystal Palace U21
Birmingham City U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Birmingham City U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
COL
COL
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
SHE
SHE
SOU
SOU
2 - 2
(H)
D
L
(H)
2 - 3
NEW
NEW
EVE
EVE
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
2 - 5
BHA
BHA
EVE
EVE
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
BHA
BHA
SOU
SOU
4 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
NEW
NEW
Birmingham City U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
1
Position
2
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0