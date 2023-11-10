Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U21 vs Ipswich Town U21

Crystal Palace U21 Ipswich Town U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Ipswich Town U21
Ipswich Town U21
Fri 10 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupVBS Community Stadium

Crystal Palace U21 vs Ipswich Town U21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog