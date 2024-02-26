Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace U21 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

      3 0

      Palace U213
      Imray15' 66'
      Mathurin82'
      Wolverhampton Wanderers U210
      Mon 26 Feb 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League International CupVBS Community Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      90+3'

      Yellow Card

      Barnett(10)
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Adler Nascimento
      Adler Nascimento(15)
      off
      Chris Francis
      Chris
      Francis(12)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Danny Imray
      Danny
      Imray(2)
      off
      Vonnte Williams
      Vonnte
      Williams(14)
      on
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Whittingham(8)
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Jadan Raymond
      Jadan
      Raymond(11)
      off
      A
      Trialist(18)
      on
      82'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Roshaun
      Mathurin(10)
      Roshaun Mathurin
      74'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
      Temple
      Ojinnaka(5)
      off
      Oliver
      Tipton(14)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
      Josh
      Esen(7)
      off
      Fletcher
      Holman(16)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U21
      Victor Akinwale
      Victor
      Akinwale(9)
      off
      Adler Nascimento
      Adler Nascimento(15)
      on
      66'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Danny
      Imray(2)
      Danny Imray
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Pond(6)
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Akinwale(9)
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Chiwome(9)
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Reid(6)
      15'

      Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U21
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U21
      Danny
      Imray(2)
      Danny Imray

      Starting lineup

      1
      Joe Whitworth
      GK
      4
      Jake Grante
      DF
      5
      Craig Farquhar
      DF
      3
      Noah Watson
      DF
      2
      Danny Imray
      MF
      15'
      66'
      substitution icon90'
      7
      Justin Devenny
      MF
      8
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      MF
      6
      Dylan Reid
      MF
      37'
      9
      Victor Akinwale
      S
      55'
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Roshaun Mathurin
      S
      82'
      11
      Jadan Raymond
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      12
      Chris Francis
      substitution icon90'
      13
      Jackson Izquierdo
      14
      Vonnte Williams
      substitution icon90'
      15
      Adler Nascimento
      substitution icon70'
      substitution icon90'
      16
      Asher Agbinone
      17
      Sebastian Williams
      18
      A Trialist
      substitution icon83'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Zach Jeacock
      GK
      6
      Alfie Pond
      DF
      55'
      3
      Justin Hubner
      DF
      2
      Marvin Kaleta
      DF
      11
      Aaron Keto-Diyawa
      DF
      8
      Matthew Whittingham
      MF
      87'
      4
      Harvey Griffiths
      MF
      5
      Temple Ojinnaka
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      7
      Josh Esen
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Ty Barnett
      MF
      90+3'
      9
      Leon Chiwome
      S
      52'

      Substitutes

      12
      Filozofe Mabete
      13
      Stanley Amos
      14
      Oliver Tipton
      substitution icon74'
      15
      Mason Rees
      16
      Fletcher Holman
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Finlay Ashworth
      18
      Tom Edozie
