Southend 0 3
Southend0
Palace U213
Banks20' 61'
Street37'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace U21 3.
88'
offside
Offside, Southend United. Nathan Ralph tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
87'
free kick won
Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a fast break.
85'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Ozoh.
84'
free kick won
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Bridge (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Powell.
79'
free kick won
Jack Bridge (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
74'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
Junior
Dixon(16)on
74'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)off
Matthew
Vigor(18)on
74'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
Adler
Nascimento(20)on
74'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)off
Maliq
Cadogan(17)on
74'
Substitution
Killian
Phillips(10)off
Joshua
Addae(19)on
71'
Substitution
Chris
Wreh(19)off
Jack
Bridge(7)on
71'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Killian Phillips with a cross.
65'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
Nathan Ralph (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Substitution
Lewis
Gordon(3)off
Cardo Siddik Afraciab(15)on
62'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
David
Ozoh(14)on
62'
Substitution
Jake
O'Brien(6)off
Daniel
Quick(12)on
61'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace U21 3. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng with a cross.
60'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Noah Watson.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'
free kick won
Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
offside
Offside, Southend United. Steve Arnold tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
58'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
post
Shaun Hobson (Southend United) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nathan Ralph with a headed pass following a corner.
56'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'
free kick won
Tom Clifford (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Robert Street.
47'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Killian Phillips tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tom Clifford (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
45'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
43'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
41'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
37'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Shaun Hobson.
35'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
free kick won
Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Clifford with a cross.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nathan Ralph.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
28'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
27'
free kick won
Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
corner
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
22'
free kick won
Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Wreh (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
4'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
3'
free kick won
Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Scott Banks
MF
20'
61'
74'
9
Robert Street
S
37'
74'
Substitutes
14
David Ozoh
62'
15
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
62'
Starting lineup
1
Steve Arnold
GK
5
Shaun Hobson
DF
3
Nathan Ralph
DF
6
Ollie Kensdale
DF
22
Dan Mooney
MF
16
Harry Taylor
MF
12
Tom Clifford
MF
8
Noor Husin
MF
18
Wesley Fonguck
S
19
Chris Wreh
S
71'
11
Callum Powell
S
Substitutes
4
Louis Lomas
7
Jack Bridge
71'
13
Collin Andeng-Ndi
21
Jon Benton
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
2
5
Shots off target
9
5
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
269
378
Free kicks
17
10
Offsides
2
1
