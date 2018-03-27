Skip navigation
Charlton Athletic U23 2 Crystal Palace U23 3
Charlton Athletic U23
2
Crystal Palace U23
3
Tue 27 Mar 13:00
(KO listed in users′ timezone)
Professional Development League
Charlton Athletic Training Ground
News & Video
final 2017/18 table
As it Happened
Match reports
Match reports
U23s Report & Gallery: Charlton Athletic 2-3 Crystal Pa...
Connor Wickham made his first start in his comeback from injury as the under 23 side beat their south London rivals, Charlton Athletic.
U23s Fixture Rearranged
U23s Fixture Rearranged
U23s Fixture Rearranged
25 Oct 2017
1 min read
Upcoming palace games
pos
team logo
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Crystal Palace U23
29
19
3
7
67
31
+36
60
2
Charlton Athletic U23
29
14
6
9
51
39
+12
48
3
Ipswich Town U23
29
13
5
11
61
49
+12
44
4
Watford U23
29
11
8
10
56
44
+12
41
5
Coventry City U23
29
11
6
12
54
60
-6
39
6
Queens Park Rangers U23
29
11
5
13
54
59
-5
38
7
Colchester United U23
29
10
7
12
39
48
-9
37
8
Millwall U23
29
9
10
10
28
38
-10
37
9
Cardiff City U23
29
10
5
14
38
51
-13
35
10
Bristol City U23
29
5
8
16
39
57
-18
23
