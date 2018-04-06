Crystal Palace U23 2 Huddersfield Town U23 1
Crystal Palace U232
Huddersfield Town U231
Kids Go Free: U23s v Huddersfield at Selhurst Park This...
Crystal Palace FC’s table-topping U23 team take on Huddersfield Town at Selhurst Park on Friday 6th April (kick-off 1pm), and to celebrate the Easter Holidays for many children in the local area, those aged under 18 can attend the match free of charge if booked in advance.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Crystal Palace U23
29
19
3
7
67
31
+36
60
2
Charlton Athletic U23
29
14
6
9
51
39
+12
48
3
Ipswich Town U23
29
13
5
11
61
49
+12
44
4
Watford U23
29
11
8
10
56
44
+12
41
5
Coventry City U23
29
11
6
12
54
60
-6
39
6
Queens Park Rangers U23
29
11
5
13
54
59
-5
38
7
Colchester United U23
29
10
7
12
39
48
-9
37
8
Millwall U23
29
9
10
10
28
38
-10
37
9
Cardiff City U23
29
10
5
14
38
51
-13
35
10
Bristol City U23
29
5
8
16
39
57
-18
23
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-0
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
1-0
