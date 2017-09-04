Skip navigation
Sheffield United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Sheffield United U23 1 Crystal Palace U23 0

Sheffield United U231
Clarke59'
Crystal Palace U230
Mon 04 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Professional Development LeagueBramall Lane

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Crystal Palace U23
29
19
3
7
67
31
+36
60
2
Charlton Athletic U23
29
14
6
9
51
39
+12
48
3
Ipswich Town U23
29
13
5
11
61
49
+12
44
4
Watford U23
29
11
8
10
56
44
+12
41
5
Coventry City U23
29
11
6
12
54
60
-6
39
6
Queens Park Rangers U23
29
11
5
13
54
59
-5
38
7
Colchester United U23
29
10
7
12
39
48
-9
37
8
Millwall U23
29
9
10
10
28
38
-10
37
9
Cardiff City U23
29
10
5
14
38
51
-13
35
10
Bristol City U23
29
5
8
16
39
57
-18
23

Match Blog

90+3'

Yellow Card

Thomas(8)
90+1'

Yellow Card

Baldock(2)
88'

Substitution

Harvey
Gilmour(11)
off
Tyler
Smith(12)
on
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
(9)
off
(14)
on
73'

Yellow Card

71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
(3)
off
(15)
on
61'

Substitution

Regan
Slater(6)
off
Keenan
Ferguson(17)
on
59'

Sheffield United U23 Goal

Goal!
Leon
Clarke(9)

Starting lineup

1
GK
2
DF
6
DF
5
DF
3
MF
substitution icon71'
8
MF
7
MF
4
MF
73'
9
S
substitution icon78'
10
S
11
S

Substitutes

12
13
14
substitution icon78'
15
substitution icon71'
16

Starting lineup

1
Marcus Dewhurst
GK
5
Sam Graham
DF
23
Ben Heneghan
DF
16
Cameron Carter-Vickers
DF
2
George Baldock
DF
90+1'
8
Nathan Thomas
DF
90+3'
11
Harvey Gilmour
MF
substitution icon88'
6
Regan Slater
MF
substitution icon61'
7
John Lundstram
MF
9
Leon Clarke
S
59'
4
Jordan Hallam
S

Substitutes

12
Tyler Smith
substitution icon88'
13
Hugo Warhurst
14
Jake Bennett
15
George Cantrill
17
Keenan Ferguson
substitution icon61'
Sheffield United U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
48%
53%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
7
4
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
17
Offsides
0
0
1-2
2-1
1-1

