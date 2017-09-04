Sheffield United U23 1 Crystal Palace U23 0
Sheffield United U231
Clarke59'
Crystal Palace U230
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
Crystal Palace U23
29
19
3
7
67
31
+36
60
2
Charlton Athletic U23
29
14
6
9
51
39
+12
48
3
Ipswich Town U23
29
13
5
11
61
49
+12
44
4
Watford U23
29
11
8
10
56
44
+12
41
5
Coventry City U23
29
11
6
12
54
60
-6
39
6
Queens Park Rangers U23
29
11
5
13
54
59
-5
38
7
Colchester United U23
29
10
7
12
39
48
-9
37
8
Millwall U23
29
9
10
10
28
38
-10
37
9
Cardiff City U23
29
10
5
14
38
51
-13
35
10
Bristol City U23
29
5
8
16
39
57
-18
23
Match Blog
90+3'
Yellow Card
Thomas(8)
90+1'
Yellow Card
Baldock(2)
88'
Substitution
Harvey
Gilmour(11)off
Tyler
Smith(12)on
78'
Substitution
(9)off
(14)on
73'
Yellow Card
71'
Substitution
(3)off
(15)on
61'
Substitution
Regan
Slater(6)off
Keenan
Ferguson(17)on
59'
Sheffield United U23 Goal
Goal!
Leon
Clarke(9)
Starting lineup
1
GK
2
DF
6
DF
5
DF
3
MF
71'
8
MF
7
MF
4
MF
73'
9
S
78'
10
S
11
S
Substitutes
12
13
14
78'
15
71'
16
Starting lineup
1
Marcus Dewhurst
GK
5
Sam Graham
DF
23
Ben Heneghan
DF
16
Cameron Carter-Vickers
DF
2
George Baldock
DF
90+1'
8
Nathan Thomas
DF
90+3'
11
Harvey Gilmour
MF
88'
6
Regan Slater
MF
61'
7
John Lundstram
MF
9
Leon Clarke
S
59'
4
Jordan Hallam
S
Substitutes
12
Tyler Smith
88'
13
Hugo Warhurst
14
Jake Bennett
15
George Cantrill
17
Keenan Ferguson
61'
Team stats
Possession
48%
53%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
7
4
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
17
Offsides
0
0
1-2
2-1
1-1
