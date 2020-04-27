Skip navigation
Burnley U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Burnley U23 Crystal Palace U23

Burnley U23
Burnley U23
Crystal Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Mon 27 Apr 12:00

Professional Development League Tameside Stadium

Burnley U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Recent Meetings

Professional Development League

Burnley U23
Crystal Palace U23
Burnley U23

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U23
Games played
1
0
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Burnley U23

Form

Crystal Palace U23
CRE
0 - 3
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
WAT
BOL
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
5 - 1
COL
BAR
4 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
MIL
SHE
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(H)
0 - 0
COV
NOT
NOT
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
BHA
Burnley U23

Season so far

Crystal Palace U23
0
Position
9
0
Won
4
0
Drawn
4
0
Lost
13
0
Average goals scored
1.29
0
Average goals conceded
1.81
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U23
21
11
5
5
35
22
+13
38
2
WATWatford U23
23
12
5
6
52
37
+15
41
3
COVCoventry City U23
22
11
6
5
33
28
+5
39
4
CHACharlton Athletic U23
21
9
6
6
41
33
+8
33
5
CARCardiff City U23
23
9
5
9
33
38
-5
32
6
QUEQueens Park Rangers U23
21
7
8
6
40
35
+5
29
7
BHABristol City U23
21
7
4
10
29
39
-10
25
8
IPSIpswich Town U23
20
6
5
9
31
36
-5
23
9
CRYCrystal Palace U23
21
4
4
13
27
38
-11
16
10
COLColchester United U23
21
4
4
13
29
51
-22
16