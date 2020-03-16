Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Ipswich Town U23

Crystal Palace U23 Ipswich Town U23

Crystal Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Ipswich Town U23
Ipswich Town U23
Mon 16 Mar 13:00

Professional Development League
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace U23 vs Ipswich Town U23

Recent Meetings

Professional Development League

Crystal Palace U23
Ipswich Town U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

Ipswich Town U23
Games played
3
1
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace U23

Form

Ipswich Town U23
WAT
3 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
4 - 0
SHE
COL
5 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
CRE
MIL
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
NOT
NOT
COV
0 - 0
(H)
D
D
(A)
1 - 1
WIG
WIG
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
0 - 1
BAR
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

Ipswich Town U23
9
Position
8
4
Won
6
4
Drawn
5
13
Lost
9
1.29
Average goals scored
1.55
1.81
Average goals conceded
1.80
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U23
21
11
5
5
35
22
+13
38
2
WATWatford U23
23
12
5
6
52
37
+15
41
3
COVCoventry City U23
22
11
6
5
33
28
+5
39
4
CHACharlton Athletic U23
21
9
6
6
41
33
+8
33
5
CARCardiff City U23
23
9
5
9
33
38
-5
32
6
QUEQueens Park Rangers U23
21
7
8
6
40
35
+5
29
7
BHABristol City U23
21
7
4
10
29
39
-10
25
8
IPSIpswich Town U23
20
6
5
9
31
36
-5
23
9
CRYCrystal Palace U23
21
4
4
13
27
38
-11
16
10
COLColchester United U23
21
4
4
13
29
51
-22
16