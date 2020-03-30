Crystal Palace U23 Nottingham Forest U23
Crystal Palace U23
Nottingham Forest U23
Professional Development League
Head-To-Head
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Form
WAT
3 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
QUE
COL
5 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
IPS
MIL
1 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
CAR
COV
0 - 0
(H)
D
D
(A)
1 - 1
BHA
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
2 - 2
BIR
Season so far
9
Position
0
4
Won
0
4
Drawn
0
13
Lost
0
1.29
Average goals scored
0
1.81
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U23
21
11
5
5
35
22
+13
38
2
WATWatford U23
23
12
5
6
52
37
+15
41
3
COVCoventry City U23
22
11
6
5
33
28
+5
39
4
CHACharlton Athletic U23
21
9
6
6
41
33
+8
33
5
CARCardiff City U23
23
9
5
9
33
38
-5
32
6
QUEQueens Park Rangers U23
21
7
8
6
40
35
+5
29
7
BHABristol City U23
21
7
4
10
29
39
-10
25
8
IPSIpswich Town U23
20
6
5
9
31
36
-5
23
9
CRYCrystal Palace U23
21
4
4
13
27
38
-11
16
10
COLColchester United U23
21
4
4
13
29
51
-22
16