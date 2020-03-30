Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U23 vs Nottingham Forest U23

Crystal Palace U23 Nottingham Forest U23

Crystal Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Nottingham Forest U23
Nottingham Forest U23
Mon 30 Mar 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Professional Development LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U23 vs Nottingham Forest U23

Recent Meetings

Professional Development League

Crystal Palace U23
Nottingham Forest U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

Nottingham Forest U23
Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U23

Form

Nottingham Forest U23
WAT
3 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
QUE
COL
5 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
IPS
IPS
MIL
1 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 2
CAR
COV
0 - 0
(H)
D
D
(A)
1 - 1
BHA
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
2 - 2
BIR
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

Nottingham Forest U23
9
Position
0
4
Won
0
4
Drawn
0
13
Lost
0
1.29
Average goals scored
0
1.81
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MILMillwall U23
21
11
5
5
35
22
+13
38
2
WATWatford U23
23
12
5
6
52
37
+15
41
3
COVCoventry City U23
22
11
6
5
33
28
+5
39
4
CHACharlton Athletic U23
21
9
6
6
41
33
+8
33
5
CARCardiff City U23
23
9
5
9
33
38
-5
32
6
QUEQueens Park Rangers U23
21
7
8
6
40
35
+5
29
7
BHABristol City U23
21
7
4
10
29
39
-10
25
8
IPSIpswich Town U23
20
6
5
9
31
36
-5
23
9
CRYCrystal Palace U23
21
4
4
13
27
38
-11
16
10
COLColchester United U23
21
4
4
13
29
51
-22
16