Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Brighton and Hove Albion U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2 Crystal Palace PL2 1

Brighton and Hove Albion PL22
Ferguson11' 21'
Palace U231
Rak-Sakyi44'
Sat 16 Oct 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+6'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Gary Dicker tries a through ball, but Lorent Tolaj is caught offside.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Robertson(2)
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Turns(5)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'

Red Card

Roles(15)
Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
90'+2'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(16)
on
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
86'

free kick won

Lorent Tolaj (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(15)
on
83'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross.
80'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
78'

free kick won

Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
77'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
75'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
off
Lorent
Tolaj(16)
on
74'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Odeluga Offiah tries a through ball, but Evan Ferguson is caught offside.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a corner.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
69'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Marc Leonard tries a through ball, but Andrew Moran is caught offside.
68'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
65'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Todd
Miller(7)
off
Cameron
Peupion(15)
on
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

Yellow Card

Offiah(2)
Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
51'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
46'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antef Tsoungui.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
44'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks.
42'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
36'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
30'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Gary Dicker (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
26'

free kick won

Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
24'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah with a headed pass.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
20'

post

Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
11'

Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Leonard.
5'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
90'+4'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
substitution icon89'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
90'+4'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
44'
substitution icon84'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
Scott Banks
MF
9
Robert Street
S
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
13
Trialist J
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon71'
15
Jack Roles
substitution icon84'
90'+3'
16
David Boateng
substitution icon89'

Starting lineup

1
Thomas McGill
GK
5
Ed Turns
DF
90'+4'
6
Antef Tsoungui
DF
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
53'
3
James Furlong
DF
7
Todd Miller
MF
substitution icon65'
8
Jack Spong
MF
10
Marc Leonard
MF
11
Andrew Moran
MF
4
Gary Dicker
MF
9
Evan Ferguson
S
11'
21'
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

12
Sam Packham
13
Adam Desbois
14
Jack Hinchy
15
Cameron Peupion
substitution icon65'
16
Lorent Tolaj
substitution icon75'
Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
9
8
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-0
BLA
CHE
2-0
DER
LIV
3-0
ARS
MAN
5-0
LEI

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
90'+4'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
substitution icon89'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
90'+4'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
44'
substitution icon84'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
Scott Banks
MF
9
Robert Street
S
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
13
Trialist J
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon71'
15
Jack Roles
substitution icon84'
90'+3'
16
David Boateng
substitution icon89'

Starting lineup

1
Thomas McGill
GK
5
Ed Turns
DF
90'+4'
6
Antef Tsoungui
DF
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
53'
3
James Furlong
DF
7
Todd Miller
MF
substitution icon65'
8
Jack Spong
MF
10
Marc Leonard
MF
11
Andrew Moran
MF
4
Gary Dicker
MF
9
Evan Ferguson
S
11'
21'
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

12
Sam Packham
13
Adam Desbois
14
Jack Hinchy
15
Cameron Peupion
substitution icon65'
16
Lorent Tolaj
substitution icon75'
Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
9
8
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-0
BLA
CHE
2-0
DER
LIV
3-0
ARS
MAN
5-0
LEI
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+6'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Gary Dicker tries a through ball, but Lorent Tolaj is caught offside.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Robertson(2)
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Turns(5)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'

Red Card

Roles(15)
Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
90'+2'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(16)
on
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
86'

free kick won

Lorent Tolaj (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(15)
on
83'

free kick won

James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross.
80'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
78'

free kick won

Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
77'

free kick won

Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
75'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
off
Lorent
Tolaj(16)
on
74'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Odeluga Offiah tries a through ball, but Evan Ferguson is caught offside.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
72'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a corner.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
69'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Marc Leonard tries a through ball, but Andrew Moran is caught offside.
68'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
66'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
65'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Todd
Miller(7)
off
Cameron
Peupion(15)
on
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

Yellow Card

Offiah(2)
Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
51'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
46'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antef Tsoungui.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
44'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks.
42'

free kick won

Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
36'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
30'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Gary Dicker (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
26'

free kick won

Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
24'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah with a headed pass.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
20'

post

Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
11'

Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Leonard.
5'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.