Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2 Crystal Palace PL2 1
Brighton and Hove Albion PL22
Ferguson11' 21'
Palace U231
Rak-Sakyi44'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+6'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Gary Dicker tries a through ball, but Lorent Tolaj is caught offside.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Robertson(2)
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Turns(5)
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
Red Card
Roles(15)
Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
90'+2'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
89'
Substitution
Tayo
Adaramola(3)off
David
Boateng(16)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong.
86'
free kick won
Lorent Tolaj (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)off
Jack
Roles(15)on
83'
free kick won
James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross.
80'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
78'
free kick won
Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Spong (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
77'
free kick won
Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
75'
Substitution
Evan
Ferguson(9)off
Lorent
Tolaj(16)on
74'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Odeluga Offiah tries a through ball, but Evan Ferguson is caught offside.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison following a corner.
71'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas McGill.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
69'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Marc Leonard tries a through ball, but Andrew Moran is caught offside.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
65'
Substitution
Todd
Miller(7)off
Cameron
Peupion(15)on
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
Yellow Card
Offiah(2)
Odeluga Offiah (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
51'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Spong.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antef Tsoungui.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
44'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks.
42'
free kick won
Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ed Turns.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
36'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
free kick won
Antef Tsoungui (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
30'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Gary Dicker (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Ed Turns (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Spong with a cross following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
26'
free kick won
Todd Miller (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jake O'Brien tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
24'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odeluga Offiah with a headed pass.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
20'
post
Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by James Furlong.
11'
Brighton and Hove Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Evan
Ferguson(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Leonard.
5'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Marc Leonard (Brighton and Hove Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
90'+4'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
89'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
90'+4'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
44'
84'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
10
Scott Banks
MF
9
Robert Street
S
71'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
13
Trialist J
14
John-Kymani Gordon
71'
15
Jack Roles
84'
90'+3'
16
David Boateng
89'
Starting lineup
1
Thomas McGill
GK
5
Ed Turns
DF
90'+4'
6
Antef Tsoungui
DF
2
Odeluga Offiah
DF
53'
3
James Furlong
DF
7
Todd Miller
MF
65'
8
Jack Spong
MF
10
Marc Leonard
MF
11
Andrew Moran
MF
4
Gary Dicker
MF
9
Evan Ferguson
S
11'
21'
75'
Substitutes
12
Sam Packham
13
Adam Desbois
14
Jack Hinchy
15
Cameron Peupion
65'
16
Lorent Tolaj
75'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
9
8
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-0
BLA
CHE
2-0
DER
LIV
3-0
ARS
MAN
5-0
LEI
