U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi winner sees Eagles come-back as Eze plays 90
Chelsea PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 2
Chelsea PL21
Baker18'
Palace U232
Banks23'
Rak-Sakyi41'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Vale with a cross.
90'+4'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Nya
Kirby(15)on
90'
free kick won
Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
87'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
David
Omilabu(12)on
82'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
82'
free kick won
George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Xavier Mbuyamba (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
78'
Yellow Card
Baker(8)
Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
73'
Substitution
Josh
Brooking(3)off
Brodi
Hughes(12)on
71'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Bryan
Fiabema(9)off
Jude
Soonsup-Bell(14)on
65'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Xavier Mbuyamba.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George McEachran.
60'
Substitution
Silko
Thomas(11)off
Tariq
Uwakwe(16)on
60'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
55'
free kick won
Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'
free kick won
Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George McEachran with a cross following a corner.
51'
corner
Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
47'
Yellow Card
Haigh(15)
Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
47'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
45'+3'
free kick won
Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
free kick won
George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
Substitution
Jayden
Wareham(10)off
Joe
Haigh(15)on
43'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
32'
Yellow Card
Mbuyamba(4)
Xavier Mbuyamba (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
corner
Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.
30'
corner
Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'
free kick won
Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
27'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Xavier Mbuyamba.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
23'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
18'
Chelsea U23 Goal
Goal!
Lewis
Baker(8)
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
17'
free kick won
Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Harvey Vale (Chelsea PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
11'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
2
Sean Robertson
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
60'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
29'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
82'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
41'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
45'+3'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
90'+4'
7
Scott Banks
MF
23'
85'
9
Robert Street
S
78'
Substitutes
12
David Omilabu
85'
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
78'
15
Nya Kirby
90'+4'
16
David Boateng
Starting lineup
1
Teddy Sharman-Lowe
GK
3
Josh Brooking
DF
73'
5
Alfie Gilchrist
DF
4
Xavier Mbuyamba
DF
32'
8
Lewis Baker
MF
18'
78'
2
Dion Rankine
MF
6
George McEachran
MF
11
Silko Thomas
MF
60'
10
Jayden Wareham
S
44'
9
Bryan Fiabema
S
67'
7
Harvey Vale
S
Substitutes
12
Brodi Hughes
73'
13
Ethan Wady
14
Jude Soonsup-Bell
67'
15
Joe Haigh
44'
47'
16
Tariq Uwakwe
60'
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
2
9
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-2
LEE
ARS
3-3
LEI
EVE
3-2
MAN
WES
3-0
LIV
- U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi winner sees Eagles come-back as Eze plays 90
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
2
9
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-2
LEE
ARS
3-3
LEI
EVE
3-2
MAN
WES
3-0
LIV
