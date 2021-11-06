Skip navigation
Chelsea U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Chelsea PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 2

Chelsea PL21
Baker18'
Palace U232
Banks23'
Rak-Sakyi41'
Sat 06 Nov 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Kingsmeadow

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Vale with a cross.
90'+4'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(15)
on
90'

free kick won

Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Alfie Gilchrist.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
88'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
87'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(12)
on
82'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
82'

free kick won

George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Xavier Mbuyamba (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

free kick won

Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
78'

Yellow Card

Baker(8)
Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
73'

Substitution

Chelsea U23
Josh
Brooking(3)
off
Brodi
Hughes(12)
on
71'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

Chelsea U23
Bryan
Fiabema(9)
off
Jude
Soonsup-Bell(14)
on
65'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Xavier Mbuyamba.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George McEachran.
60'

Substitution

Chelsea U23
Silko
Thomas(11)
off
Tariq
Uwakwe(16)
on
60'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
55'

free kick won

Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'

free kick won

Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George McEachran with a cross following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
47'

Yellow Card

Haigh(15)
Joe Haigh (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
47'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+3'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
45'+3'

free kick won

Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'

free kick won

George McEachran (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

Substitution

Chelsea U23
Jayden
Wareham(10)
off
Joe
Haigh(15)
on
43'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
38'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Dion Rankine.
32'

Yellow Card

Mbuyamba(4)
Xavier Mbuyamba (Chelsea PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

corner

Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.
30'

corner

Corner, Chelsea PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'

Yellow Card

Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
28'

free kick won

Bryan Fiabema (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
27'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Xavier Mbuyamba.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
23'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Scott Banks
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
18'

Chelsea U23 Goal

Chelsea U23
Goal!
Chelsea U23
Lewis
Baker(8)
Lewis Baker
Goal! Chelsea PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
17'

free kick won

Lewis Baker (Chelsea PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Harvey Vale (Chelsea PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Silko Thomas.
11'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tayo Adaramola.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
2
Sean Robertson
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
60'
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
29'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
82'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
41'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
45'+3'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon90'+4'
7
Scott Banks
MF
23'
substitution icon85'
9
Robert Street
S
substitution icon78'

Substitutes

12
David Omilabu
substitution icon85'
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon78'
15
Nya Kirby
substitution icon90'+4'
16
David Boateng

Starting lineup

1
Teddy Sharman-Lowe
GK
3
Josh Brooking
DF
substitution icon73'
5
Alfie Gilchrist
DF
4
Xavier Mbuyamba
DF
32'
8
Lewis Baker
MF
18'
78'
2
Dion Rankine
MF
6
George McEachran
MF
11
Silko Thomas
MF
substitution icon60'
10
Jayden Wareham
S
substitution icon44'
9
Bryan Fiabema
S
substitution icon67'
7
Harvey Vale
S

Substitutes

12
Brodi Hughes
substitution icon73'
13
Ethan Wady
14
Jude Soonsup-Bell
substitution icon67'
15
Joe Haigh
substitution icon44'
47'
16
Tariq Uwakwe
substitution icon60'
Chelsea U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
2
9
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
0
0
MAN
3-2
LEE
ARS
3-3
LEI
EVE
3-2
MAN
WES
3-0
LIV

