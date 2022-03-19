U23s Report: Point apiece as Eagles held by Gunners
Crystal Palace PL2 1 Arsenal PL2 1
Palace U231
Kirby79'
Arsenal PL21
Flores55'
Latest videosView all videos
- 03:26
- 02:43Sean Robertson gives his view on the U23's result against Arsenal and his return from injury.
- 07:30U23 Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Crystal Palace07:30U23 Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
90'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Flores with a cross.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'+7'
free kick won
Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(10)off
Aidan
Steele(12)on
90'+3'
Substitution
Miguel
Azeez(10)off
Bradley
Ibrahim(12)on
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jonathan Dinzeyi.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
90'
Yellow Card
Azeez(10)
Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
88'
free kick won
Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
80'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mika Biereth.
79'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Nya
Kirby(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
79'
post
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is too high.
77'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Dylan
Thiselton(16)on
76'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
72'
offside
Offside, Arsenal PL2. Ovie Ejeheri tries a through ball, but Mika Biereth is caught offside.
72'
Yellow Card
Ogungbo(3)
Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
Substitution
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(7)off
Jack
Henry-Francis(16)on
67'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)off
Killian
Phillips(17)on
57'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
Arsenal U23 Goal
Goal!
Marcelo
Flores(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 1. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
54'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Reuell Walters.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
50'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Flores.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
44'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Yellow Card
Watson(6)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
34'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
31'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mazeed Ogungbo.
20'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
16'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reuell Walters.
14'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Miguel Azeez.
8'
free kick won
James Olayinka (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
free kick won
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Omotayo Adaramola
DF
6
Noah Watson
DF
39'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
79'
90'+5'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
50'
63'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
Substitutes
12
Aidan Steele
90'+5'
13
Serine Sanneh
15
Scott Banks
16
Dylan Thiselton
77'
17
Killian Phillips
63'
Starting lineup
1
Ovie Ejeheri
GK
3
Mazeed Ogungbo
DF
72'
5
Jonathan Dinzeyi
DF
4
Alex Kirk
DF
2
Reuell Walters
MF
10
Miguel Azeez
MF
90'
90'+3'
6
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
MF
8
James Olayinka
MF
9
Mika Biereth
S
7
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
S
71'
11
Marcelo Flores
S
55'
Substitutes
12
Bradley Ibrahim
90'+3'
13
Hubert Graczyk
14
George Lewis
15
Joel Ideho
16
Jack Henry-Francis
71'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
17
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- U23s Report: Point apiece as Eagles held by Gunners
Latest videosView all videos
- 03:26
- 02:43Sean Robertson gives his view on the U23's result against Arsenal and his return from injury.
- 07:30U23 Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Crystal Palace07:30U23 Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Omotayo Adaramola
DF
6
Noah Watson
DF
39'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
79'
90'+5'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
50'
63'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
Substitutes
12
Aidan Steele
90'+5'
13
Serine Sanneh
15
Scott Banks
16
Dylan Thiselton
77'
17
Killian Phillips
63'
Starting lineup
1
Ovie Ejeheri
GK
3
Mazeed Ogungbo
DF
72'
5
Jonathan Dinzeyi
DF
4
Alex Kirk
DF
2
Reuell Walters
MF
10
Miguel Azeez
MF
90'
90'+3'
6
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
MF
8
James Olayinka
MF
9
Mika Biereth
S
7
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
S
71'
11
Marcelo Flores
S
55'
Substitutes
12
Bradley Ibrahim
90'+3'
13
Hubert Graczyk
14
George Lewis
15
Joel Ideho
16
Jack Henry-Francis
71'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
17
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
90'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Flores with a cross.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'+7'
free kick won
Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(10)off
Aidan
Steele(12)on
90'+3'
Substitution
Miguel
Azeez(10)off
Bradley
Ibrahim(12)on
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jonathan Dinzeyi.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
90'
Yellow Card
Azeez(10)
Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
88'
free kick won
Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
80'
corner
Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mika Biereth.
79'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Nya
Kirby(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
79'
post
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is too high.
77'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Dylan
Thiselton(16)on
76'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
72'
offside
Offside, Arsenal PL2. Ovie Ejeheri tries a through ball, but Mika Biereth is caught offside.
72'
Yellow Card
Ogungbo(3)
Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
Substitution
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(7)off
Jack
Henry-Francis(16)on
67'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)off
Killian
Phillips(17)on
57'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
Arsenal U23 Goal
Goal!
Marcelo
Flores(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 1. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
54'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Reuell Walters.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
50'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Flores.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
44'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Yellow Card
Watson(6)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
34'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
31'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mazeed Ogungbo.
20'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
16'
free kick won
Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reuell Walters.
14'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Miguel Azeez.
8'
free kick won
James Olayinka (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
free kick won
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.