Crystal Palace U23 vs Arsenal U23

Crystal Palace PL2 1 Arsenal PL2 1

Palace U231
Kirby79'
Arsenal PL21
Flores55'
Sat 19 Mar 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

03:26

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1.
90'+7'

corner

Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
90'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Flores with a cross.
90'+7'

corner

Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'+7'

free kick won

Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(10)
off
Aidan Steele
Aidan
Steele(12)
on
90'+3'

Substitution

Arsenal U23
Miguel
Azeez(10)
off
Bradley
Ibrahim(12)
on
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jonathan Dinzeyi.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
90'

Yellow Card

Azeez(10)
Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'

free kick won

Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Azeez.
88'

free kick won

Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
80'

corner

Corner, Arsenal PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mika Biereth.
79'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Nya
Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Arsenal PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
79'

post

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range is too high.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Dylan Thiselton
Dylan
Thiselton(16)
on
76'

free kick won

Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
72'

offside

Offside, Arsenal PL2. Ovie Ejeheri tries a through ball, but Mika Biereth is caught offside.
72'

Yellow Card

Ogungbo(3)
Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'

Substitution

Arsenal U23
Nathan
Butler-Oyedeji(7)
off
Jack
Henry-Francis(16)
on
67'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(17)
on
57'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

Arsenal U23 Goal

Arsenal U23
Goal!
Arsenal U23
Marcelo
Flores(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 1. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.
54'

free kick won

Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'

free kick won

Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Reuell Walters.
52'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.
50'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Flores.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 0, Arsenal PL2 0.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
44'

free kick won

Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

Yellow Card

Watson(6)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
34'

free kick won

Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
31'

free kick won

Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

free kick won

Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mazeed Ogungbo.
20'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
17'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Miguel Azeez (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
16'

free kick won

Reuell Walters (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Flores (Arsenal PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reuell Walters.
14'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

free kick won

Alex Kirk (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Miguel Azeez.
8'

free kick won

James Olayinka (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

free kick won

Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Mika Biereth (Arsenal PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Omotayo Adaramola
DF
6
Noah Watson
DF
39'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
79'
substitution icon90'+5'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
50'
substitution icon63'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S

Substitutes

12
Aidan Steele
substitution icon90'+5'
13
Serine Sanneh
15
Scott Banks
16
Dylan Thiselton
substitution icon77'
17
Killian Phillips
substitution icon63'

Starting lineup

1
Ovie Ejeheri
GK
3
Mazeed Ogungbo
DF
72'
5
Jonathan Dinzeyi
DF
4
Alex Kirk
DF
2
Reuell Walters
MF
10
Miguel Azeez
MF
90'
substitution icon90'+3'
6
Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
MF
8
James Olayinka
MF
9
Mika Biereth
S
7
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
S
substitution icon71'
11
Marcelo Flores
S
55'

Substitutes

12
Bradley Ibrahim
substitution icon90'+3'
13
Hubert Graczyk
14
George Lewis
15
Joel Ideho
16
Jack Henry-Francis
substitution icon71'
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Arsenal U23
Possession
52%
48%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
17
Offsides
0
0

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.