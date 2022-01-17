Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Chelsea U23

Crystal Palace PL2 Chelsea PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Chelsea PL2
Chelsea U23
Mon 17 Jan 19:00

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U23 vs Chelsea U23

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U23
Chelsea U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

Chelsea U23
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U23

Form

Chelsea U23
TOT
TOT
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
BLA
BLA
WES
WES
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
LIV
LIV
MAN
MAN
4 - 2
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 6
ARS
ARS
LEI
LEI
1 - 6
(A)
W
L
(A)
4 - 1
MAN
MAN
EVE
EVE
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
WES
WES
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

Chelsea U23
8
Position
12
3
Won
1
0
Drawn
2
4
Lost
4
2.57
Average goals scored
1.43
2.43
Average goals conceded
2.71
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3