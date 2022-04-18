Crystal Palace PL2 Derby County PL2
Palace U23
Derby County PL2
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Head-To-Head
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form
EVE
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(H)
0 - 1
LIV
WES
2 - 4
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 1
CHE
MAN
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
3 - 5
ARS
LIV
0 - 3
(A)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
MAN
CHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
6 - 0
BLA
Season so far
6
Position
12
7
Won
4
1
Drawn
1
7
Lost
9
2.27
Average goals scored
1.71
2.07
Average goals conceded
1.79
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
16
11
2
3
41
20
+21
35
2
MANManchester City U23
17
10
3
4
42
27
+15
33
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
15
8
4
3
38
23
+15
28
4
ARSArsenal U23
16
8
4
4
40
32
+8
28
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
16
6
6
4
26
21
+5
24
6
CRYCrystal Palace U23
15
7
1
7
34
31
+3
22
7
MANManchester United U23
16
6
4
6
26
27
-1
22
8
EVEEverton U23
17
5
5
7
22
32
-10
20
9
LIVLiverpool U23
16
5
4
7
21
28
-7
19
10
CHEChelsea U23
15
4
5
6
25
28
-3
17
11
LEILeicester City U23
14
4
4
6
19
35
-16
16
12
DERDerby County U23
14
4
1
9
24
25
-1
13
13
LEELeeds United U23
16
3
4
9
29
38
-9
13
14
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
15
2
5
8
23
43
-20
11