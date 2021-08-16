Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3.
90'+5'
Yellow Card
McCarron(3)
Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+2'
free kick won
Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
free kick won
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
84'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
83'
Yellow Card
Drameh(2)
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
82'
free kick won
Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(10)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
David
Omilabu(14)
on
78'
free kick won
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kris Moore.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
74'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Sean
McGurk(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
70'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
McCarron(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 2. Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
68'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
66'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
65'
free kick won
Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
62'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
60'
Substitution
Adam
Forshaw(8)
off
Sam
Greenwood(14)
on
59'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
56'
free kick won
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
54'
Yellow Card
Kenneh(17)
Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
54'
Yellow Card
Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
52'
free kick won
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
48'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Jenkins.
45'
Substitution
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
off
Sean
McGurk(15)
on
45'
Substitution
Charlie
Cresswell(5)
off
Nohan
Kenneh(17)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Street.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jaroslaw Jach tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
41'
offside
Offside, Leeds United PL2. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
38'
free kick won
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Yellow Card
Jenkins(4)
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
29'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(5)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
29'
Yellow Card
Cresswell(5)
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
28'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kris Moore.
27'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
25'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
24'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
free kick won
Kris Moore (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
18'
Red Card
Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'
free kick won
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
15'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
13'
Yellow Card
Banks(7)
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13'
free kick won
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
10'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
7'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Leeds United PL2 1. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Jenkins following a fast break.
6'
offside
Offside, Leeds United PL2. Liam McCarron tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
1'
free kick won
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
