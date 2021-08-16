Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U23 vs Leeds United U23

Crystal Palace PL2 1 Leeds United PL2 3

Palace U231
O'Brien11'
Leeds United PL23
Summerville7'
McCarron70'
McGurk74'
Mon 16 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Leeds United

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Leeds United

05:43

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

McCarron(3)
Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+2'

free kick won

Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

free kick won

Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
84'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
84'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
83'

Yellow Card

Drameh(2)
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
82'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(10)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(14)
on
78'

free kick won

Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kris Moore.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
74'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Sean
McGurk(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
70'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Liam
McCarron(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 2. Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
68'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
66'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
65'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
62'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
60'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Adam Forshaw
Adam
Forshaw(8)
off
Sam
Greenwood(14)
on
59'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
56'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
54'

Yellow Card

Kenneh(17)
Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
54'

Yellow Card

Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
52'

free kick won

Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
48'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Jenkins.
45'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
off
Sean
McGurk(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Charlie
Cresswell(5)
off
Nohan
Kenneh(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1.
45'+3'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Street.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jaroslaw Jach tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
41'

offside

Offside, Leeds United PL2. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
41'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
38'

free kick won

Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

Yellow Card

Jenkins(4)
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
29'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(5)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
29'

Yellow Card

Cresswell(5)
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
28'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kris Moore.
27'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
25'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
24'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

free kick won

Kris Moore (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
18'

Red Card

Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
15'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
13'

Yellow Card

Banks(7)
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13'

free kick won

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
10'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
7'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Leeds United PL2 1. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Jenkins following a fast break.
6'

offside

Offside, Leeds United PL2. Liam McCarron tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
1'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
11'
29'
2
David Boateng
DF
18'
6
Jaroslaw Jach
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
8
Nya Kirby
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon79'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
79'
7
Scott Banks
MF
13'
substitution icon24'
9
Robert Street
S
54'

Substitutes

12
Daniel Quick
substitution icon24'
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Omilabu
substitution icon79'
15
Sean Robertson
16
Jack Roles

Starting lineup

1
Kristoffer Klaesson
GK
5
Charlie Cresswell
DF
29'
substitution icon45'
2
Cody Drameh
DF
83'
3
Liam McCarron
DF
70'
90'+5'
6
Kris Moore
DF
10
Lewis Bate
MF
11
Amari Miller
MF
8
Adam Forshaw
MF
substitution icon60'
4
Jack Jenkins
MF
37'
7
Crysencio Summerville
MF
7'
substitution icon45'
9
Joe Gelhardt
S

Substitutes

12
Dani van den Heuvel
14
Sam Greenwood
substitution icon60'
15
Sean McGurk
substitution icon45'
74'
16
Charlie Allen
17
Nohan Kenneh
substitution icon45'
54'
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Leeds United U23
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
9
9
Shots off target
5
3
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
0
0
WES
6-1
ARS
TOT
2-2
CHE
DER
0-2
BHA
BLA
2-2
EVE

U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Leeds United

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Leeds United

05:43

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
11'
29'
2
David Boateng
DF
18'
6
Jaroslaw Jach
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
8
Nya Kirby
MF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon79'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
79'
7
Scott Banks
MF
13'
substitution icon24'
9
Robert Street
S
54'

Substitutes

12
Daniel Quick
substitution icon24'
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Omilabu
substitution icon79'
15
Sean Robertson
16
Jack Roles

Starting lineup

1
Kristoffer Klaesson
GK
5
Charlie Cresswell
DF
29'
substitution icon45'
2
Cody Drameh
DF
83'
3
Liam McCarron
DF
70'
90'+5'
6
Kris Moore
DF
10
Lewis Bate
MF
11
Amari Miller
MF
8
Adam Forshaw
MF
substitution icon60'
4
Jack Jenkins
MF
37'
7
Crysencio Summerville
MF
7'
substitution icon45'
9
Joe Gelhardt
S

Substitutes

12
Dani van den Heuvel
14
Sam Greenwood
substitution icon60'
15
Sean McGurk
substitution icon45'
74'
16
Charlie Allen
17
Nohan Kenneh
substitution icon45'
54'
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Leeds United U23
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
9
9
Shots off target
5
3
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
0
0
WES
6-1
ARS
TOT
2-2
CHE
DER
0-2
BHA
BLA
2-2
EVE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

McCarron(3)
Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+2'

free kick won

Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

free kick won

Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
84'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kristoffer Klaesson.
84'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
83'

Yellow Card

Drameh(2)
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. David Omilabu draws a foul in the penalty area.
82'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(10)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(14)
on
78'

free kick won

Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kris Moore.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
74'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Sean
McGurk(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 3. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
70'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Liam
McCarron(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 2. Liam McCarron (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
68'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
68'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
66'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
65'

free kick won

Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
62'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
60'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Adam Forshaw
Adam
Forshaw(8)
off
Sam
Greenwood(14)
on
59'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
56'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Quick.
54'

Yellow Card

Kenneh(17)
Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
54'

Yellow Card

Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
52'

free kick won

Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
48'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sean McGurk (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Jenkins.
45'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
off
Sean
McGurk(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Charlie
Cresswell(5)
off
Nohan
Kenneh(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1.
45'+3'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Street.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jaroslaw Jach tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
41'

offside

Offside, Leeds United PL2. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
41'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
38'

free kick won

Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

Yellow Card

Jenkins(4)
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
29'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(5)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
29'

Yellow Card

Cresswell(5)
Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
28'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kris Moore.
27'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
25'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
24'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

free kick won

Kris Moore (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
18'

Red Card

Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the red card.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amari Miller (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
15'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
13'

Yellow Card

Banks(7)
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13'

free kick won

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Leeds United PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
10'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
7'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Crysencio
Summerville(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Leeds United PL2 1. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Jenkins following a fast break.
6'

offside

Offside, Leeds United PL2. Liam McCarron tries a through ball, but Amari Miller is caught offside.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
1'

free kick won

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.